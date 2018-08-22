DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Obika Chidiebele

All is now set for the commissioning of the Ultramodern Onitsha Urban Motor Park located at the premises of the old Anambra State Fire Service, Obodoukwu Road, Onitsha.

This was made known when the Honourable Commissioner for Transport, Sir Uchenna Okafor inspected the level of work done at the site of the Motor Park.

The development of the Urban Motor Park worth about N1 bn was borne out of a memorandum of understanding entered between the Anambra State Government and Del-Trazi Limited. The Park is to be commissioned later this month.

The commissioner who appreciated the management of Del-Trazi for delivering the project according to schedule, thanked Gov. Willie Obiano for his visions in transforming the transport sector in the state.

” When this Motor Park will be fully operational, it would help in decongesting the Obodoukwu Road, Onitsha-Owerri Road, Relief Market Axis and the rest. This, no doubt will help in curbing the activities of Motor park touts and bring sanity on our roads, reduce crimes and inject uncommon transformation into the transport sector in the state” said commissioner Okafor.

Recall that Gov. Willie Obiano led Anambra State government had entered into several Memoranda of Understanding cutting across all sectors of the economy amounting to about $5b. The development of Ultramodern Onitsha Urban Motor Park is one of such partnerships.

The Modern motor Park which will house Ticketing Points, Convenience, Restaurants, Chapel, Halls and others will equally be operated in line with international best standards by the company.

Speaking during the inspection, the Managing Director of Del-Trazi Limited, Mr Chuka Obiora said “In keeping with the understanding the company entered with the state government, the Ultramodern Motor Park will be commissioned on 29th of this month. As you can see, almost everything is ready. Just final touches.”

Further, Mr Obiora thanked the Anambra state government for believing in Del-Trazi to deliver such an important project for the use of the people. “Gov. Willie Obiano has ensured security which was the reason why investors are flocking into the state to invest. “

The Managing Director who took time to conduct the visiting Commissioner round the departments of the ultramodern motor park lauded Gov. Obiano for what he tagged “uncommon zeal to transform the Transport Sector in Anambra state”.

This facility adds to the critical social infrastructures delivered by the Willie Obiano administration.