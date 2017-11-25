ULO Contractor In Trouble As Gov. Okowa Opens His Book Of Records And Directs Assembly And Anti Graft Agencies To Probe Him

Fidelis Nwaka

The raging media war mounted against the Chairman of ULO Consultants, Chief Uche Okpunor by the Delta State government has taken a new twist, this reporter can authoritatively report.

Multiple government house sources has revealed Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s intention to bring out all the sins of Okpuno to the public using the media, for ease to get him invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when they start writing petitions against him.

We gathered that the governor was angry over ULO pullout from the Asaba Airport project, which caused him serious media embarrassment and has decided to launch same media against Okpunor, even though he had secretly concluded plans to shop for another contractor and push out ULO, before he got the surprise withdrawal.

Information available confirms that the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Ehiedu has been directed to reach out to journalists and make available to them documents pertaining to how ULO defrauded the state under immediate past Gov. Emmanuel Uduaghan and another N2.5 billion when he was sworn in two years ago.

According to our reliable informant, Okowa has directed the State House of Assembly to begin probe of all projects handled by ULO in the state, especially the Airport and Asaba Ughelli Dualization. They will be inviting him anytime in the full glare of the media where he will be embarrassed before the world and label a ‘criminal contractor’, a powerful government house revealed.