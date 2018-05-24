DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Renowned construction morgul and Chairman of CPU Foundation, Engr. Chukwumah Phillip Ugbomah, yesterday, continued his ongoing distribution of school materials to pupils in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The exercise which began late last year, had seen hundreds of pupils from various schools across the local government being gifted with education materials ranging from school uniforms, bags, shoes and other necessities.

Speaking during the distribution exercise at Egbedi Primary School, Ibrede, Engr. Chukwumah who was represented by his Director of Media and Public Communication, Prince Efe Rockson, noted that the CPU Foundation how vowed to carry out an aggressive campaign on the relevance of Education to our modern day children.

While noting that this gesture started some 8years ago and would be sustained for many more years to come, the philanthropist added that the award of scholarships to students in the areas by his foundation is equally ongoing.

“Today we are here to continue with our distribution of books and other materials to the younger ones among us. Those who have followed our activities over the years can attest to the fact that this gesture didn’t start today. Our goal is to ensure that in few years from now, more than 90% of our youths could boast of at least a post-primary education certificate”, he said.

Continuing: “The CPU foundation is also known for giving out scholarships to deserving students at all levels of thier education. This policy still haven’t changed. While we continue to give writing materials, we also reward excellence in education. Ours is a divine mandate to help save our society from the menace of illiteracy “, he added.

Ughomah who is presently gunning for the Ndokwa East House of Assembly seat, however, charged the pupils to take their education seriously for a better tomorrow.