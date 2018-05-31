A non-profit organisation, UFUK dialogue, has said that it is possible to transform conflict into cooperation, even as it preached peace in Nigerian society.

The organisation which recently conferred a peace award on some prominent Nigerians, including Speaker of House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Yobe state governor Ibrahim Gaidam among others, is mainly concerned with the opinion and information exchange between ethnic, cultural, religious andeological entities to nurture mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence.

In his opening remark during the event in Abuja, the president of UFUK Dialogue, Mr. Kamil Kemanci, said that dialogue and peaceful coexistence has always been and remains a need, a necessity, and a must for us to have a healthy and more productive society.

“With dialogue, it is possible to transform conflict into co-operation. This interfaith dialogue seeks to realize religion’s basic oneness and unity, and the universality of belief Islam and Christianity all come from the same root, have almost the same essentials, and are nourished from the same source.” He said

Mr. Kemanci further reiterated that “for everyone to live peacefully, it is important for individuals to rise above differences that drive us apart and that go beyond any ideology or political system, and above any religious movement or religious authority.”

This year’s edition, which is the 6th in the series, saw various individuals rewarded for their contributions to peace in Nigeria.

A posthumous award was also given to the late, Rev Musa Asake, the former Secretary General of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Others include the Publisher of Leadership newspaper, Mr. Sam Nda Isaiah, Geoffrey Oyeama, Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Segun Adeniyi, Chairman Editorial Board, Thisday Newspaper, and Manir Dan-Ali, Executive Director, Daily Trust Newspaper.

Regional Pastor E. Aibitayo Central Parish (RCCG), Prof Shehu Ahmad Sa’id CFR Murshid National Mosque Abuja, Mrs. Nafisah M. Monguno, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaid Wazirin Sokoto, Mr. Ikeogu Oke, and Mrs. Maryam Lemu were also amongst those who received awards under various categories.

This year’s awards ceremony had in attendance personalities like the National Security Adviser, Maj. Genagana Mugono, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, representatives of the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, as well as representatives of the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives and various ministries and agencies.