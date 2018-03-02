DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Has Uche Nwosu Denied Impregnating Chidinma Ajoku Of Nekede? – By Austin Chikwado

I have waited very patiently to officially hear or read the denial or response of Mr. Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha as well as son-in-law to Mr. Anthony Ajoku of Nekede, his genuine father in-law whether he impregnated former Miss. Chidinma Ajoku or not, but up till date, nothing has come from the sex addict as a rebuttal.

This unwholesome silence from the camp of the sexmaniac after two weeks his secret marriage with former Miss Ajoku was uncovered is a confirmation that Mr. Uche Nwosu, a man with plenty wives and concubines does not worth to be the Governor of Imo State.

If a man like Uche Nwosu dreaming to cling the exalted position as Governor of Imo State could secretly impregnate an innocent girl in exchange for the land agency services her father popularly known as Tacco is rendering to him, is not only abominable, unheard of but the height of irresponsibility quite unbecoming of a public servant like him.

To be plain, if Uche Nwosu were to be a public servant in America, his act of sex indiscipline with former Miss Chidinma Ajoku is enough to suspend him or force him to resign from his plum position to save the image of his office in particular and the state at large.

To my greatest surprise, all the allegations levelled against Mr. Uche Nwosu which are contained in the released secrets, not even one has been denied since two weeks now the revelation was made public.

It is obvious that Mr Uche Nwosu is a known sex radicalist and sex mafian who cannot stay for a day without asking Iyke Okeigboanunwa (his pimp) from Orji to get him young girls mostly from Imo State University under Imsu alumni for good time. If Mr. Okeigboanunwa denies this, we shall have no option than to make public all his chats with various IMSU girls linking Mr. Uche Nwosu as the man to sleep with them.

Did Uche Nwosu deny sleeping with his PRO, Mrs. Vivien Onwuka on several occasion which almost ruined her marriage when her Lecturer husband got tip of their unholy sex exchange right from the time he was Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey and Urban Development? The record is there and we know they cannot join issue with us to avoid releasing one of the video footages.

If young Uche Nwosu could commit such atrocities ranging from intimidation of young pretty girls, rape, abortion among others under his little position as Chief of Staff, how much more when he becomes the Governor of Imo State? That means our pretty girls will be wearing hijab on sighting his convoy.

I may stop at this point, until Uche Nwosu denies the allegations within 48 hours from today or we may run out of patience to make public all his phone conversations, text messages, Facebook and WhatsApp chats in the next one week.

Let his boys continue to remove me from WhatsApp platforms but it cannot stop me from saying the truth, and i will rather die than to give up the struggle.

Austin Chikwado writes from Owerri, the capital of Imo State