UBA Rewards High Performance, Promotes 2,000 Staff Across Africa

Lagos, Nigeria; 28-03-2018; In line with its commitment to reward excellence and high performance, Pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced the promotion and elevation of about 2000 of its work force, representing about 17% of total staff strength across the group.

This is in recognition of the remarkable contribution the staff members have made to the bank’s business growth as highlighted by the impressive performance recorded in its recently released 2017 financial year end results.

The announcement, which came on Monday, is especially heartening in the face of the numerous economic challenges faced by major financial institutions on the continent, most of whom are yet to recover from the impact of the recessive business climate that rocked many companies in 2016 and a greater part of last year.

It is important to note that about a year ago, the bank had promoted 3,000 staff members, 25% of its workforce, while also doling out cash rewards to deserving staff for exemplary conduct and performance that year.

This year’s promotion, as with others, have been commended by human resources analysts who have noted that UBA, which was mentioned in a recent survey as one of the “Best 100 Companies To Work For in Nigeria” has become synonymous with rewarding excellence. The announcement has also been greeted with joy and enthusiasm by the workforce of the bank.

The affected staff that cut across all units, divisions and 19 countries where UBA operates were selected after the completion of appraisal system that identified high performers in the bank among other criteria.

The Bank’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka in an email to staff of the bank described the promotion as ‘dividends of hardwork’, adding that with the recent proclamation of UBA as the African Bank of 2017 by the Banker Magazine; as well as the ranking as Best of Bank of the Year in Cameroun, Congo Brazzaville, Senegal and Tchad, it is only right to recognise, reward and celebrate the performance of the staff who have worked tirelessly to achieve this.

Uzoka charged staff to continue to embody the Bank’s core values in their endless quest of delivering excellent services to both internal and external customers of the Bank.

He said, “I congratulate all for their well-deserved elevation. I also wish to especially thank those colleagues who have not made it on this year’s list. I implore you to keep up your contribution, as your efforts are recognised. There are several other ways that we will continue to reward and recognise your contributions and we intend to use all opportunities to demonstrate this.”

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading financial services group in sub-Saharan Africa, with presence in 19 African countries, as well as the United Kingdom, the United States of America and France.

From a single country operation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, UBA has emerged as a pan-African provider of banking and other financial services, to 10 million customers globally, through one of the most diverse service channels in sub-Sahara Africa; 632 business offices, 1,750 ATMs, some 13,500 PoS, and a robust online and mobile banking platform.

UBA was the first Nigerian bank to make an Initial Public Offering (IPO), following its listing on the NSE in1970. It was also the first Nigerian bank to issue Global Depository Receipts (GDRs). The shares of UBA are publicly traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bank has a well-diversified shareholder base, including foreign and local institutional investors as well as individual shareholders