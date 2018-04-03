DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

U.S. Harrier Jet Crashes In East Africa

A United States Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II jet crashed in Djibouti, in East Africa, on Tuesday, according to two defense officials. The pilot was able to eject and is currently being medically evaluated, the officials added, the extent of the pilot’s injuries are currently unknown.

The United States has a large military presence in Djibouti based at Camp Lemonnier, where some 4,000 U.S. personnel are stationed.