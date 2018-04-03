Published On: Tue, Apr 3rd, 2018

U.S. Harrier Jet Crashes In East Africa

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

U.S. Harrier Jet Crashes In East Africa

U.S. Harrier Jet Crashes In East Africa

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A United States Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II jet crashed in Djibouti, in East Africa, on Tuesday, according to two defense officials. The pilot was able to eject and is currently being medically evaluated, the officials added, the extent of the pilot’s injuries are currently unknown.

The United States has a large military presence in Djibouti based at Camp Lemonnier, where some 4,000 U.S. personnel are stationed.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It