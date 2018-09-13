DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Two Aides Deserted Senator Godswill Akpabio For Defecting To APC

Two former legislative aides to former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio have maintained that they left the employ in the overall interest of their state.

Barr. Utibe Nwoko, senior legislative aide on legal matters, and Prince Ukandie Ukpe another Special Assistant to Senator Akpabio, dumped the former Governor immediately news filtered in that he had concluded plans to cross carpet from the PDP to the All Progressives Party, APC.

Before Akpabio whose photograph was seen all over the social media, genuflecting before Buhari in London, returned to Abuja, the two gentlemen from Ika/Etim Ekpo axis of the state, had packed their luggage and called it time in his employ.

According to them, at a time their people’s unity and integrity was threatened, they had to come out clean for the sake of posterity.

They believed that, with the political equation of the state hanging on a well-tailored arrangement of three senatorial districts, truncating the second tenure of Governor Emmanuel tantamount to shifting the goalpost in the middle of a game.

They also said that their support for Governor Emmanuel, was because of his sterling performance in office since his assumption in May 29,2015.

They have been repeatedly told that posterity will maintain a favourable epitaph for the steps of honour they took when it mattered most.