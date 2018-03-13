DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Twins, 3 Others Perish In Anambra Auto Crash

By Nedum Noble

Five people lost their lives while many others sustained injuries in a ghastly motor accident at Ring Road, Enugwu – Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The lone accident, involving a red-colored Mitsubishi car with registration number AWK-375 AG, reportedly occurred around 7pm on Sunday.

Eye witness account had it that the driver of the vehicle, in his teens, was be coming from Nise -Agulu road to Enugu-Ukwu with other occupants when he suddenly veered off the road.

One of the witnesses, Chief Igbokwe, said the deceased, including a twin brother, were standing by the roadside when they were knocked down by the vehicle.

He said the driver might have been under the influence of alcohol, as two empty crates of beer were discovered from the wrecked vehicle.

“We suspect that the driver may be tipsy after attending a social gathering together with other occupants when he suddenly lost control and veered off the road, killing the deceased on the spot.

“We even learnt he was warned severally along the route to slow down until he met an obstruction which he could not moneurver due to the high speed,” he added.

He however said none of the occupants of the vehicle died in the crash, but only sustained injuries, just as he advised parents who leave their car keys with their unlicensed children to desist from such acts.

One of the victims, Monday Egbe, said he narrowly escaped death as he was waiting for his turn at a food vendor shop when the vehicle crashed into a wall which suddenly fell on him.

“I came to buy food items but had to sit and wait for my turn. Suddenly, I heard a loud noise and before I knew it, a wall fell on me. I was running for my life when I realized it was a car that lost control,” he narrated.

A nurse at the Beluchukwu Hospital in Enugu-Ukwu, confirmed that five corpses and some of the injured were brought to the hospital.

She noted that most of the victims sustained cuts and head injuries, but added that no cases of fracture or dislocation was recorded.