Turaki, A Viable And Credible Presidential Material, Says Taraba Governor

Taraba State governor, Architect Dickson Ishaku Darius has said that frontline PDP presidential aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has all what it takes to be Nigeria’s president in 2019.

The governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Engineer Haruna Manu made the remark on Wednesday when the presidential aspirant visited the Government House in Jalingo, in continuation of his nationwide consultations ahead of the party’s presidential primary next month.

The deputy Governor said: “In terms of capability, capacity and knowledge of the situation of the country you have it all. The governor cherishes positive values and capacity and you indeed have it. We will pray for you. We will support you. We and our governor will take a united position.”

He commended Turaki for his digital disposition to governance and his thorough grasp of the Nigerian situation. “We want to see you again in either November or December on campaign as our party’s presidential candidate,” he added.

He however counseled that the PDP can only dislodge the APC in the 2019 general elections if there was cohesion among members, especially the presidential aspirants.

He therefore enjoined the aspirants to abide by the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which they all signed to support whoever emerged as the party’s presidential candidate, noting that so many people are anxious to see how the PDP will conduct its primaries as a prelude to rescuing Nigerians from the hardships imposed on them by the APC.

The deputy Governor noted: “APC has failed Nigerians. In terms of economy we are worse off than we were in 2015. Unemployment condition has worsened. The HSBC Bank and the prestigious London Economist magazine have concluded that APC has failed Nigerians in all economic parameters.”

While at the state PDP secretariat, the party chairman, Hon. Victor Bala Kona who expressed the hope that Turaki will emerge as the party’s presidential standard bearer acknowledged the aspirant’s stewardship “in serving as a strong, loyal and stable party member.”

He commended Turaki for using his skill as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in defending the party in election matters and other issues in the North East George’s-political zone.

The chairman noted that Turaki’s commitment to the PDP had not been for percuniary gain, noting further that during he party’s crisis the aspirant remained firm, resolute and guided the party in retrieving its soul from destruction.

“There should be reward for loyalty,” the chairman said, otherwise, it will discourage justice and encourage injustice.”

He said further that Nigeria needed a person with capacity and talent to remove the country from its current bondage, adding that Nigeria needed a person like Turaki who, as part of his private sector experience was one of those who salvaged the then Bank of the North from collapse before a new board was appointed to succeed them.

The former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs had stated earlier that he will give priority to the tackling of the country’s security challenges, rejuvenating the economy, fighting corruption through the strict adherence to the rule of law and will never lie to Nigerians.

He accused the APC government as being “disgustingly corrupt” beyond what the country had ever witnessed since independence in 1960, besides fueling divisiveness among the ethnic groups and also toying with the security of lives and property of the people.