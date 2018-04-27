DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Trump Warns Opponents Of US 2026 World Cup Bid

The United States president, Donald Trump has warned nations opposing the North American bid for the 2026 World Cup that they risk losing the United States’ political support.

FIFA had received one bid from Morocco and a joint bid from the United States, Canada, and Mexico to host the tournament, which will follow Qatar 2022.

“The US has put together a strong bid, Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup,

“It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?” Trump wrote on his twitter page.

The US previously hosted the World Cup in 1994.

Trump’s comments could breach FIFA’s rules on political interference regarding World Cup bids.

Football’s world governing body promised a “fair, objective and transparent” decision process last month, following suggestions by Moroccan bid chairman, Moulay Hafid Elalamy that FIFA was privately backing the North American proposal.

Morocco’s bid is expected to receive strong backing from Fifa’s African and Middle East countries.

FIFA Congress will choose the host in Moscow on June 13