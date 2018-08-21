DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Trump fixer Michael Cohen may plead guilty today as part of cooperation agreement: report

Longtime Donald Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen is on the brink of pleading guilty to federal crimes in the Southern District of New York, MSNBC reported Tuesday.

“Several sources familiar with the matter tell us that the deal may be finalized as early as today,” Jonathan Dienst, chief investigative reporter for WNBC, told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi.

“If that deal comes through, there may be a court hearing this afternoon, with Michael Cohen, with potentially, a guilty plea reached,” he continued.

“What’s really newsworthy is that something else could all be coming to a head this afternoon,” he added.

Cohen attorney Lanny Davis declined to comment, as did federal prosecutors.

“Cohen, 51, was a vice president of the Trump Organization when he left the company in May. A former personal injury lawyer, he began working for the company in 2007 after helping Trump win a fight with the board at his condominium tower near the United Nations. He also owns numerous taxi medallions, which allow drivers to operate yellow cabs in New York,” NBC News reported. “He became known for taking aggressive action to defend Trump’s interests.”