August 27, 2018

Press Statement

Trump: Buhari Has Caused Our Nation International Embarrassment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari and

his handlers have opened our nation for international ridicule arising

from reports quoting United States President, Donald Trump, describing

President Buhari as “lifeless”.

The party said such embarrassment is a backlash a nation gets when

incompetent leaders, out of inferiority complex, resort to jumping

around the world, desperately shopping for endorsement from world

leaders.

The party says President Buhari has been seeking international

recognitions that are not predicated on any achievements from his three

years in office.

PDP hereby charges Mr. President to take a cue from the comments

ascribed to President Trump by settling down at home and discharge his

responsibilities to Nigerians or humbly accept his failings.

While the PDP has strong reservations on the reported comment by

President Trump, for which we demand a response from the Buhari

Presidency and the US White House, the party further holds that had our

dear President not cheapened the exalted office of the President of the

Federal Republic of Nigeria by his woeful outing during his visit to the

United States, President Trump would not have had the opportunity to

assess his level of incompetence and make such an embarrassing statement

about our President.

The PDP and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians are now sore worry over

how other world leaders have been perceiving our President, who has not

only failed in governance but has continued to demarket our nation in

the international community.

The PDP however urges Nigerians not to be downcast by the embarrassing

situation the nation has found itself, especially as the 2019 general

election, which comes in the next six months, offers the nation the

ample opportunity to get it right on the choice of competent leadership

Nigerians can be proud of.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary