Trump: Buhari Has Caused Our Nation International Embarrassment
August 27, 2018
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari and
his handlers have opened our nation for international ridicule arising
from reports quoting United States President, Donald Trump, describing
President Buhari as “lifeless”.
The party said such embarrassment is a backlash a nation gets when
incompetent leaders, out of inferiority complex, resort to jumping
around the world, desperately shopping for endorsement from world
leaders.
The party says President Buhari has been seeking international
recognitions that are not predicated on any achievements from his three
years in office.
PDP hereby charges Mr. President to take a cue from the comments
ascribed to President Trump by settling down at home and discharge his
responsibilities to Nigerians or humbly accept his failings.
While the PDP has strong reservations on the reported comment by
President Trump, for which we demand a response from the Buhari
Presidency and the US White House, the party further holds that had our
dear President not cheapened the exalted office of the President of the
Federal Republic of Nigeria by his woeful outing during his visit to the
United States, President Trump would not have had the opportunity to
assess his level of incompetence and make such an embarrassing statement
about our President.
The PDP and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians are now sore worry over
how other world leaders have been perceiving our President, who has not
only failed in governance but has continued to demarket our nation in
the international community.
The PDP however urges Nigerians not to be downcast by the embarrassing
situation the nation has found itself, especially as the 2019 general
election, which comes in the next six months, offers the nation the
ample opportunity to get it right on the choice of competent leadership
Nigerians can be proud of.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary