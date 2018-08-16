“…Since the APC had allowed legislators to decamp from the PDP to join its fold in the recent past, the ruling party lacks the moral and political right to condemn the defection of the R-APC legislators. But the crass opportunism of the APC cannot legitimize the prostitution of the political system.” Femi Falana, SAN
(Lawyer & Human Rights Activist)
From the early months of 2006, 247ureports.com has prided itself in reports that uplift development of the Union and the pursuit of truths. Today, 247ureports.com remain steadfast on the principles of professional journalism and unbridled activism.
It is our hope that collectively we can affect a positive change for today and for the tomorrows of the next generation.