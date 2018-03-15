DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

Seven persons were seriously injured in a multiple accident at the ever-busy entrance to the temporary site of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, along the Onitsha-Enugu expressway, Anambra state.

The accident, which occured around 7pm, involved an articulated trailer and three vehicles stationary around the area.

A commercial motorcyclist, who witnessed the accident, said the trailer was coming from the Enugu axis of the road when he suddenly lost control and rammed into a commercial bus loading at the junction.

He said the truck driver was trying to avoid hitting another bus when he suddenly hit the bus, and other two vehicles stationed in the area.

“We saw the truck descending the hill on a high speed, and before we know it, the driver who could no longer control the steering, ran into the bus, injuring so many people,” he said.

He said the victims were quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Confirming the incident, the State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Sunday Ajayi, said seven persons sustained injuries in the crash, while three cars were damaged.

He attributed the accident to over speeding and reckless driving, cautioning drivers to factor in other road users why plying the highways.