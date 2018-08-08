DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Truck Drivers Block Abuja-Lokoja Highway

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has confirmed the blockage of the Abuja-Lokoja highway at Kwali by protesting truck drivers on Wednesday morning.

The FCT Sector Commander of the Corps, Gora Wobin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Mr Wobin said the protest was sparked by an alleged shooting of the tyres of a Dangote truck by some policemen.

In solidarity, he said, other truck drivers quickly moblised and used their vehicles to block both sides of the highway, bringing traffic to a halt.

Mr Wobin said he contacted the Police Command in the FCT, transport unions and the two FRSC Unit Commanders close to the scene, to intervene.

He said, “But the report I am getting from my men is that, the protesting drivers have said they won’t back down until the tyres of the truck are fixed.

“The two FRSC unit commanders around that axis are there now to see how they can dialogue to prevail on them to remove the vehicles from the road first.

“If the vehicles are removed, then the issue can be sorted out thereafter.

“So, they are working on that alongside with operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), who I learn are also there trying to resolve the situation.

“I have tried to reach the local government chairman, but his phones are switched off.

“I have also contacted a senior transport officer with Dangote company at Obajana and told him about the development, that he should talk to the drivers concerned to remove the vehicles from the road.”

The sector commander said he had not sent a tow truck there because tension was still high, adding that the angry protesters could burn them down.

While expressing sadness over the situation, Wobin urged the protesters to explore dialogue in seeking redress, instead of subjecting other road users to hardship.

“Two wrongs cannot make a right. The transport unions should talk to their men not to take the laws into their hands.”