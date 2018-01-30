DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

More Troubles For Corrupt DSTV Boss And Sen Obiorah, Bank Forecloses Asokoro Mansion

The tip of the iceberg may have not been scratched following revelations published by 247ureports.com [DSTV Boss, Adewumi Ogunsanya, Sen. Obiorah Entangled In Billion Naira Property Acquisition Fraud] into the fraudulent activities of the DSTV Boss, Adewumi Ogunsanya and the former Senator representing the south district of Anambra State, Ikechukwu Obiorah. Available information indicates the duo may have engaged in more damning activities in their quest of acquiring prime real estate in highbrow areas of the country.

The duo of Senator Obiorah and Ogunsanya have found themselves an inseparable couple in a symbiotic partnership. This is as cash flow difficulties have befallen Senator Obiorah, and has crippled the former Senator’s ability to continue payments on outstating loans and financial obligations. The situation have resulted in the former Senator’s inability to sustain his extravagant lifestyle. His palatial home located in Asokoro beside ECOWAS building in Abuja underwent foreclosure in 2017 – and is set to be repossessed by the banks over a bad loan worth N1.5billion.

Available information indicates the foreclosed mansion was erected during a short stay by the former Senator as the Chairman of Joint Allocation committee of LGA Funds in Anambra State during the Chris Ngige administration. Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah served as the boss overseeing the disbursement and management of LGA’s funds collected from the federal government. Sources near the Ngige administration in confirming that Obiorah chaired the committee, indicated that Ikechukwu Obiorah allegedly made away with billions of naira from the LGA. The source told 247ureports.com that Ngige made the money available to Obiorah to use to erect the said mansion for Ngige. Unfortunate for Ngige, the election tribunal truncated Ngige’s tenure abruptly – before Ikechukwu Obiorah completed the said mansion. Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah held on to the mansion and took ownership. It became his mansion home.

What is interesting is the link between the foreclosure and the DSTV boss. It is where the criminal aspect of the unfolding tale sits. The DSTV boss, Adewumi Ogunsanya is a director at the foreclosing bank. He is a part owner. He is also the personality brought in by Obiorah to illegally acquire properties belonging to Daily Times of Nigeria [DTN]. Already, the DSTV boss has remitted N750million into the account of Senator Obiorah in reward for his efforts at selling off illegally acquired properties.

With the big money man handy, Senator Obiorah saw the opportunity to go after DTN properties, one after the other. Having achieved the illegality in getting an allegedly purchased Magistrate ruling from M. Olubi to acquire the DTN property at No. 15 Copper Road, Ikoyi on August 2017 [See report – DSTV Boss, Adewumi Ogunsanya, Sen. Obiorah Entangled In Billion Naira Property Acquisition Fraud], Obiorah moved on to the next property.

Senator Obiorah utilized the same fraudulent method to grab on the next DTN property. This time it was the DTN headquarters located in Ikeja, Lagos.

In the same manner he had presented one of his unknown companies [WIPARQUET Limited] to constitute a legal case against himself [impersonating the owner of DTN] in the No. 15 Copper Road, Ikoyi property, he did against the property at DTN Headquarters.

He used WIPARQUET to sue himself alleging an unpaid debt of M3million. The case was presented at the Magistrate court in the Ikeja Magisterial Court at Court 12 Ikeja before Magistrate Mrs. A. O. Gbajumo under suit number MIK/3450/17. Before the Magistrate, Senator Obiorah pleaded for out of court settlement – where he willingly agreed to the handover of the DTN headquarters at Ikeja to WIPARQUET Limited. The Magistrate accepted the settlement terms and issued it as the court judgment.

See below court document of fraudulent court settlement/judgement

The DTN headquarters is valued at over N2.8billion. In essence, the Senator agreed to handover DTN property worth over N2.8billion to clear N3million debt. Through this action, the Senator grabbed the N2.8billion property through the backdoor. Immediately, the Senator got the property, the DSTV boss, remitted another sum into the same bank – that had foreclosed the Senator’s home.

Days following the Magistrate action, Senator Obiorah and his partner began demolishing the DTN headquarters along with evicting the tenants [without notice] of the residence.

See video of the demolished premises

See photographs of the demolished premises

Apparently, Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah had exhibited such traits in his past business dealings. Revelations from ongoing investigation confirm the former Senator to be fraudulent in business relationships.

One of his business agreements with Anambra State government dating back to the Mbadinuju administration [1999 – 2003]. The contract agreement concerned the Anambra Liaison Office. Specifically, the Anambra State Government had entered into a “Lease, Build, Manage, Operate and Transfer” agreement with Harlesden Engineering Limited owned by Senator Ikechukwu Obiora, to source own funds and complete the Anambra Liaison Office Building in Abuja. At the time of the agreement, the liaison office had already been 80 percent completed by Mr. Nwandu, an Enugu based contractor.

But after 14years of the contract award, Senator Obiorah in his characteristic nature, did nothing on the building – thus allowing the building to become habitation grounds for settlers to camp within the uncompleted building – prompting the Fed Government to give an ultimatum to the government of Anambra State to immediately complete the building or have it pulled down. The project remains abandoned till date. And he has since seized the property – denying Anambra State government access to the facility.

Other revelations from ongoing investigations reveal Senator Obiorah’s shenanigans followed him to the Senator Chambers when he was in active service as a Senator from 2007 to 2011. He chaired the House Committee on Housing and Urban Development. As the chairman, he was able to bring his trait to bare. He instituted an investigation of sales of federal government houses – of which he utilized to acquire properties from unsuspecting individuals.

Amongst the first of his actions was to pounce on the Elumelu Empire to block Tony Elumelu from developing a piece of real estate purchased by Tony Elumelu from the federal government at No 10 Rumens Road in Lagos. Tony Elumelu had purchased the land to use to erect a Lagos branch of Transcorp Hotel. Through fraudulent legal maneuvering, Tony Elumelu, was not only denied the opportunity of erecting another world class hotel, he lost the property. He lost the property to Senator Obiorah. But Tony Elumelu had since fought back. The case remains pending.

Available information also reveals that Senator Obiorah also defrauded his in law – Louis Carter Onwumelu, an Nnewi billionaire. Obiorah is married to the daughter of the brother to Lois Carter Onwumelu. He utilized his relationship to collect the sum of N4billion – supposedly to purchase real estate for his in law.

Louis Carter Onwumelu had wanted to invest the sum of N4billion into the real estate market. And, Senator Obiorah volunteered to search the markets and make the purchase. Onwumelu agreed and gave him the sum of N4billion. And, Senator Obiorah did as told and purchased the real estate.

True to form, Senator Obiorah refused to relinguish the property to his in-law. He claimed ownership. He held onto the property until it was sold by him. Following his sale of the property, he told his in law that he was willing to refund the N4billion. The in law was not happy. It quickly became a legal matter. It is presently pending in court.

Stay tuned