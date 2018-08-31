DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Trouble In Kano PDP: Nat. Chair Backs Kwankwaso Dissolves Kano Exco Against Court Order

The political situation in Kano State appear sitting on a hotbed. This is as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] ordered the dissolution of the PDP executives in Kano State thus ending a constitutional tenure that is remaining three years to complete for the state executives.

The dissolution comes following Aa Kano High Court order restraining the National Headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Chairman Uche Secondus from tempering or disfiguring the existing State Executive structure of the Party under its elected Chairman Senator Masaud Jibrin El-Doguwa. The presiding Judge, Justice N. S Umar in his rulings averred that an order has been granted ordering the applicants and the respondents to maintain the status quo ante, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. In the same vein the Judge said in his rulings that an order of interim injunction is further granted restraining any other person or persons from interfering or tempering with the tenure of the existing leadership structure of PDP in Kano.

The PDP inevitably disordered the injunction order.

The national PDP intends to have Kwankwaso appoint the new executive members to reflect his choice candidates.

It is recalled that the defection of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to the PDP from the APC came with promises from the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus. Among the many promise made to Kwankwaso included added over the structure of the State to Kwankwaso – including the party executives. The stakeholders in Kano had reached negatively upon being briefed of the promised made to Kwankwaso. They rejected the notion of handing over the party structure to Senator Kwankwaso. They vowed to fight his becoming the leader of the party in Kano. This was captured in a 247ureports.com report titled Trouble In Kano PDP: Kwankwaso Walks Out.

The dire appears cast in Kano PDP as a source close to the activities in Kano indicate that the major stakeholders in Kano PDP have sworn to reject the attempt to disobey court orders by the National Chairman. “If they want PDP to lose in Kano, they can continue we’ll give them what they want”.

247ureports.com contacted the national PDP through its publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan regarding the supposed disobedience to the court order, he responded that he knows nothing about the court order.