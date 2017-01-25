These are not the best of the times for the embattled former Governor of Kano State and the Senator representing a senatorial district in Kano, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. This is according to information available to 247ureports.com indicating that the House of representative member representing the Dala federal constituency, Honorable Ali Madarki Gini recently deserted the Kwankwaso camp unceremoniously.

According to available information, Honorable Madarki Gini had been the top most loyal supporter of the former governor, Senator Kwankwaso until this week.

The mother to Honorable Ali Madarki Gini has passed away January 15, 2017 in Kano State. And following the Islamic burial rites, the mother was laid to rest. After the legislator’s mother was laid to rest, a prayer “Kanaiza” was scheduled for the mother according to the Islamic faith last Sunday at the Isiaku Jumat Mosque.

Interestingly, one of the most expected guest failed to show up for the prayer event. The Senator failed to attend without giving prior notice of his not being able to attend. As a result, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso disappointed his top most supporter and avid member of the kwankwasiyya movement.

On the other hand, the Governor of Kano State, Malam Ganduje attended the event with his entourage which included the deputy governor and the entire state executive cabinet.

Following the farewell prayer, the lawmaker was visibly upset and/or disappointed by the absence of his political mentor and master. He was quoted telling his friends that “this was it”. He made it clear that he wants nothing to do with the Kwankwasiyya movement. “Kwankwaso can go to hell”.

Prior to Honorable Madarki Gini’s unfortunate disappointment, the Kwankwasiyya movement had already began to exhibit signs of losing steam in the Kano State political sphere. This is following a battle between the Governor and the former Governor over who is to play the role of a godfather over the present State Governor. Senator Kwankwaso had wanted to have Governor Ganduje to succumb to being a stooge for the kwankwasiyya movement.

In the State Assembly, the latest count of the kwankwasiyya supports shows a largely weakened support based. Out of the forty seats at the State assembly, thirty four [34] is reported to have ditched the Kwankwaso led movement and have pledged support for the Ganduje administration. The remainder of the six [6] seat are shared between the remaining supporters of Kwankwaso and the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].

The same scenario plays out at the federal House of Representatives where the support for the Kwankwaso movement suffered even more erosion of support. Out of the twenty seven [27] members of the federal House of Representatives, twenty four [24] pledged support to the Governor while the remainder sits on the fence. At the Senate House, two out of the three Senators pledge support to the State Governor. The third Senator not supporting the Governor is Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The latest development comes as the Kwankwaso camp readies to battle President Buhari for the All Progressive Congress [APC] presidential ticket.