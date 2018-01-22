DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Trouble As Ganduje Holds Rally Same Day, Same Town As Kwankwaso’s Rally

…Who is Afraid of Kwankwaso’s Home Coming? …Both factions Holds Rally Same Day, same Town

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano State has experienced some political unrest since after the 2015 general elections.

The political atmosphere has been tensed an a result of the internal wrangling which has divided the APC ruling party of the state chapter with the followers of the immediate past governor of the state known as the kwankwasiyas and Gandujiyas those in support of the incumbent State governor Abdullahi Ganduje at logger heads.

The political rivalry between the governor and his predecessor which political analysts described as a fight over who is the leader has taken different dimension in recent times from exchange of words to taking up of arms against each other and the recent event which led to the invitation of a commissioner and the arrest of two of his sons with one other for their alleged role during an attack on some individuals believed to be members of the kwankwasiya group while the commissioner is been quizzed over a video some day is capable of causing crisis in the state.

The last is yet to be heard as the State government has announced a series of political events from 27th of January to 6th of February the most disturbing is that of 30th of January which has been the date Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso set aside to hold a rally at Tamburawa Town a town located kilometers away from the metropolitan area of the state.

The sudden announcement by the state government to hold a political rally on the same date and town as those of the kwankwasiya, has raised serious concern in some quarters which leads to the question who is afraid of Kwankwaso’s home coming?

All plans by the Senator to visit his state after he came to the state to condole Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the loss of his mother has met stiff resistance from the state government. It would be recalled that violence erupted between the supporters of the two during that condolence visit and ever since then, things has never been the same which even the presidency has distanced itself from the crisis stating clearly that it was not in support of any faction to the detriment of the other.