Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack, Kill 42 Insurgents In Madagali

By Jerry Emmanson

Nigerian troops of “Operation Lafiya Dole,” stationed in Adamawa state, last night recorded another plus in the on-going counter-insurgency operations by courageously repelling a well planned attack by insurgents in Madagali, killing 42 terrorists according to reports.

Scores of Boko Haram terrorists, in their usual commando style laid a noiseless siege on Barkin Dutse village of Madagali at the dusk of Monday, met their waterloo, as gallant soldiers repelled the attacks, killing 42 terrorist and leaving scores wounded with gun-shot injuries.

Reports from residents claim, the insurgents had converged on Barkin Dutse and were advancing towards Gulak, the headquarters of Madagali local government area of the state.

The insurgents had reportedly targeted the attack and capture of Gulak town. But while advancing in the dark, information was relayed to the troops who responded swiftly, by engaging the insurgents in a fierce gun battle, which allegedly left scores of them dead, as the invading terrorists were furiously rolled back with the superior gunfire of troops.

Separate eye witnesses accounts, including some members of the CJTF and the Local Hunters Association informed this online medium that the sustained exchange of gunfire between soldiers and the invaders forced the insurgents to bid a hurried retreat, abandoning large caches of arms and ammunitions on pathways , as scores were killed in the process.

A member of the CJTF, Usman Surakat informed that the insurgents ambushed at night at about 8pm and had the intention of capturing Gulak, the Madagali headquarters.

“ But our vigilant people sent out signals immediately to troops. And they responded before the terrorists could reach their target of Gulak. It was a serious fight. We, the hunters assisted soldiers too and after the ensuing fire counted 42 dead bodies of the terrorists who came to torment us. The insurgents could not bear the heat. They started moving back. Troops kept advancing, with more gunfire, reinforcements and at a point, the terrorists could not bear the heat, ” Surakat said.

Another eye witness, Aminu Song claimed, they were terrified at the manner the insurgents invaded the village.

Song recounted, “ I think what helped was the quick information sent out to Soldiers and the rapid response. Or else, they would have caused a terrible damage or even recaptured Madagali. But they fled. They abandoned some of their weapons and managed to run away with those injured . I can say, this ambush turned out to be the greatest mistake by the terrorists, who had to retreat immediately. They never thought soldiers will react immediately, until they had done the damage and gone like before.”

Asked whether, there were casualties, a local hunter, who identified himself as Bulus, and also featured in the background in assisting soldiers repel the attacks, said, “ So far 42 bodies of the insurgents have been counted, we are yet to cross check with the local authority. But there was confusion as soldiers exchanged gunfire with the terrorists; people panicked and ran out of their homes to safer areas. Some ran to mountains and hills. So, in a situation like this, the possibility of more death cannot be ruled out. But what I know is that the insurgents were not allowed to strike Gulak.”

One of the leaders of CJTF in Madagali, who identified himself as Usman Kabiru, praised the military for their bravery and rapid response which he said, was the only saving grace of the people of Madagali. He noted that had troops slacked, the devastation would have been awful.

“ I want to thank and encourage all those who acted by hinting of the movement of terrorists in this incident. Let them keep the spirit. Our military really impressed us because they were alerted and so, they acted instantly, though it was night,” Kabiru said.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. SK Usman could not be reached on phone for comments on the Madagali, hence his phones were switched off as at press time.

However, on Channels Television, a statement credited to the Adamawa State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ahmad Sajoh confirmed insurgents attacks on Madagil, but could not instantly give further details on any possible causalities’. Sajoh also aligned with the testimonies of eye witnesses that the attacks were effectively repelled by Nigerian troops in alliance with CJTF members.