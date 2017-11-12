Troops Record Another Massive Gains Against Boko Haram

… Capture Large cache of arms, locate tank

By Abu Duniya

Nigerian troops carrying out mop-up operations in the north-east under Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force on Operation DEEP PUNCH recorded yet another massive success when they successfully cleared elements of Boko Haram Terrorists hideouts at Talata, Ajigin, Mangzum, Abagajiri, Kafa, Dusula, Buk, Malumti and Abulam.

The troops also recovered a large cache of ammunitions and a broken down tank in one of the villages.

Though the ammunitions were immediately taken away, the tank couldn’t be moved due to a major breakdown before nightfall.

According to our source who pleaded anonymity as he was not authorized to speak on the movement and success of the troops disclosed to our correspondent that the operation saw to the elimination of over 100 terrorists who dared the troops as unknowing to them, the troops were heavily prepared and well coordinated for the operation.

This is coming just within one week of intensive intelligence and operational campaigns by the troops acting on information that the remnants of Boko Haram within their area of operation were gathering to attack the civillian population.

It may be recalled that Nigerian troops acting on intelligence from locals in Adamawa State neutralized about 42 Boko Haram members and capture their major supply of ammunitions in an operation that many have confessed to be a landmark achievement in the troops’ campaign in the north- east.

In a press release signed by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Office, 7 Division, Colonel Kingsley Samuel and made available to pressmen on Sunday, the troops despite a few setback encountered during the operation exhibited high level of gallantry and recorded massive successes.

“In furtherance of the clearance operations, the troops on Friday, 10th November 2017 while acting on credible information that the terrorists were massing up at certain camps in fringes of Sambisa forest, advanced and cleared the BHTs at Shyadawe-Angwan-Fulani, Shyadawe-Angwan-Bula-Musa and Shyadawe.

“The troops during the operation encountered BHTs and neutralized many of them. Unfortunately 3 soldiers died in the operation, while 6 soldiers and a Civilian JTF sustained injuries. The remains of the deceased soldiers have been evacuated while those injured are receiving medical treatment at a military hospital.

“ The troops captured 2 gun trucks, 3 motorcycles, many bicycles and a laptop containing valuable information. They also located a vandalised and unserviceable tank in one of the cleared BHT camp,” the statement also added.