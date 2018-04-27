DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

As part of efforts of the Nigerian Army to rid Benue State of criminal elements, security officials in the state have arrested a key Boko Haram suspect belived to have masterminded the recent attacks in the state.

The Assistant Director Army Public Relations 707 Special Forces Brigade, Makurdi, OLABISI OLALEKAN AYENI disclosed this in today in Makurdi.

A statement he made available to newsmen in Makurdi, Ayeni said combined troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, Nigeria Police and the Department of State Security Services in Makurdi arrested a key Boko Haram suspect known as Aminu Yaminu nicknamed Tashaku who is believed to have masterminded most of the recent attacks in Benue State.

Following an intelligence report, it was gathered that Aminu has concluded plans with his cohorts in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Nasarawa states to launch a major attack on innocent citizens in Benue State.

He restated the Nigerian Army commitment ensure enemies of peace in the state are brought to justice.

“Nigerian Army encourages all law abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear. They should also oblige the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely information that could lead to the arrests of criminal elements in our society.