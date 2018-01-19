DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Traditional Rulers Reelect Eze Ohiri As Chairman Imo State Traditional Rulers Council

By Austin Echefu

The incumbent Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Sam Ohiri, was on Thursday reelected in a free and fair election exercise that lasted over five hours in Owerri

He got 59 votes beat his opponents, Eze Chidume Okoro who polled 19 votes and Eze Oliver Ohanweh who got 3 votes.

The election which was held at the secretariat of the traditional rulers in Owerei went successfully as 3 delegates from each of the 27 LGAs of the state were carefully screened, as they presented their identity cards before they voted.

A tolal of 81 delegates rigorously participated in the exercise that gave Eze Ohiri his wide margin victory.

The Imo State Traditional Rulers Council election was however described as free, fair and credible election by some respected Royal Fathers in Imo State after the election.

However, Governor Rochas Okorocha has commended the Traditional Rulers on their successful election.

He also commended the delegates for their peaceful conduct during the election.

The Governor noted that with the peaceful manner the traditional rulers had elected their delegates at the Local Government level and with the commendable manner they had conducted themselves and elected their Chairman and other Principal Officers into the Traditional Rulers Council, it could be right to stress that the Traditional Rulers in the State are not only the custodians of our culture and traditions but also custodians of democratic ideals.

The Governor also commended Eze Chidume Okoro and Eze Oliver Ohanweh for their patriotism and outstanding performance in the election even when they could not win, and appealed to them to bring their wealth of experience to bear and assist Eze Ohiri to serve the traditional rulers in particular and the State generally.

He also noted that his administration decided to democratize the process of choosing the leaders of the State Council of Traditional rulers to further strengthen the nation’s democracy.