DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

TPG Warns Against Political Violence In Benue

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

An independent Group named Tiv Professionals Group, TPG, has called on the political class to desist from actions that may further endanger the lives of the people of Benue state.

The group led by Prof. Zacharys Anger Gundu who made the call during a Press briefing in Makurdi, today, was reacting to the recent political activities in the state.

Prof Gundu who asserted the neutrality of his group said they want to be seen as building bridges between the people just as he appealed to Benue politicians to play by the rules of the game and avoid political lawlessness.

He noted that in the last month’s, there has been a spate of political activities in Benue by politicians in the state and at the national levels leading to realignment, defections, impeachment of speaker of the state assembly and purported notice of impeachment of the Governor by a section of the assembly.

He expressed concern that if caution is not applied, the situation of Benue which is already brutalized and traumatized will degenerate.

He stated that the group was already aware of the strategic interests of the Fulani people to take over the land of Benue state by caging people in different IDP camps.

“We already have serious problems in the state. Our people are being killed in the villages. People are caged in various IDP camps and their land is being taken away. We do not need more problems.

He insisted that this is the time Benue people must stand together to ensure the state interest is protected.

He called on traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders to appeal to the politicians to avoid unleashing terror on the innocent people of Benue state and warned against any action that may endanger the lives of the people.