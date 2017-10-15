With the flag off campaign for the APC [All Progressive Congress] around the corner – scheduled for October 20, 2017, the stakeholders within the APC have begun preparations against the mobilization of members in the state. The mobilization as 247ureports.com gathered has gone smoothly but with obstacles for the organizers.

Our correspondent gathered that internal turmoil within the ranking members have crept into party threatening to derail the scheduled flag off.

Authoritative information gathered from one of the top ranking members of the Tony Nwoye campaign team revealed that during the preparatory stages to the APC primary, Tony Nwoye threatened the leader of the Anambra APC, Senator Chris Ngige with taking his life should he fail to clinch the party’s nomination.

The threat was made while seated at a meeting with other aspirants and some APC stakeholders at Senator Chris Ngige’s home.

Senator Chris Ngige had called for a meeting of top APC members in the state to discuss the way forward against the gubernatorial exercise and the party primary. Senator Chris Ngige while addressing the meeting made subtle hints at joining the race.

The subtle hint did not sit well with the aspirants at the meeting. Many of the aspirant had already pay special visits to Senator Chris Ngige with special cash donations to the leader of the party. This is including Tony Nwoye. The cash donations were considered soft bribes by the aspirants to Ngige. They each expected a favorable treatment from Ngige towards the primary election.

But Tony Nwoye’s reaction was more pronounced and daring. He loudly spoke out in Igbo that he will “murder Ngige” if he tries such. “After collecting my money”, he will not go free, said the then gubernatorial aspirant. He repeated the threat until Ngige responded.

Ngige admitted having received money for each of the aspirant. He however added that the money he received was for the running of the party and not for personal use. As per who will clinch the party’s nomination, he reminded them that it was out of his hands. “It is up to the delegates”.

Our source explains that Senator Chris Ngige harbors a healthy dose of fear for the former cultist leader, Tony Nwoye. “Senator Chris Ngige sees Tony Nwoye as a bloody and dangerous person”.

247ureports.com contacted the campaign team of Tony Nwoye and the APC. They both declined to comment.

Meanwhile, a source from the presidency disclosed that President Buhari expressed reluctance towards attending the flag off campaign of October 20, 2017. This is stemming from what the President’s perception of Tony Nwoye’s background and questionable integrity. The source also pointed to the noisy tussle that followed the APC primary as a major factor contributing to President Buhari’s reluctance.

The President learnt that “the appeal committee recommended for the cancellation of the APC primaries” said the source who explained that the President wanted to distance himself from the candidacy of Tony Nwoye because of the revelations from the appeals committee that investigated Senator Andy Uba’s petition against Tony Nwoye. President Buhari is quoted as saying that the APC primaries were bought with money – that it was not free and fair.

The source added that it was not the party that forwarded the name of Tony Nwoye to the INEC [Independent National Electoral Commission] – that it was Tony Nwoye who took the application himself to INEC minutes before the deadline. The party executives were not eager to forward his name. “He was not the candidate they wanted”.

Stay tuned for how APC Intends To Rig The Election