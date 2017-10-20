Tony Nwoye Borrows N19m For APC Flag Off, Saraki, Others Shun Flag Off

The cash crunch bedeviling the APC [All Progressive Congress] in Anambra State against the November 18, 2017 election may have reached embarrassing level. This is as 247ureports.com gathered through a source within the APC campaign planning committee that the flag bearer of the APC, Tony Nwoye was forced to borrow N19million from the traders at the Onitsha main market today’s morning.

As gathered, the flag bearer, Tony Nwoye was not able to muster up the required finances to hire buses to bus the various hired crowds from each of the local government areas in Anambra State. Typically, each of the twenty one local government areas are supplied with buses to bus in supporters to campaign rallies. This time around the APC was not able to hire the said buses.

The monies raised by the APC campaign committee headed by the Bauchi State Governor, Barrister Abubakar is reportedly unavailable to the APC flag bearer, Tony Nwoye owing to reasons our source claims bothered on trust. It was understood the APC campaign committee members told Tony Nwoye they will prefer disbursing the monies directing themselves instead of releasing it to Tony Nwoye. For this reason, Tony Nwoye has not received any funds from the committee.

Tony Nwoye’s flag off campaign was bailed out this morning following a frantic effort to raise money from alternate means away from APC committee and away from his political godfather, Arthur Eze. It took the effort of some Onitsha based traders at the Main Market who contributed N19million for a loan to Tony Nwoye. The loan is for the financing of today’s flag off.

In a related development, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola A. Saraki who the Tony Nwoye campaign team had published in a recent press statement indicating he will appear at the flag off – has shunned the flag off event. Saraki is presently in Russia. He will not attend the event. Senator Andy Uba is also in Russia. He will not attend the flag off event. Senator Andy Uba is scheduled to return to Anambra State today but will not appear at the flag off. He will appear at an event in Uga, his hometown.