From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Youths of Tiv extraction worldwide say they will no longer tolerate invasions and wanton killings and destruction of their homeland by any adversary, particularly Fulani herdersmen who are bent on displacing the Tiv from their ancestral homes.

The youth have therefore vowed vengeance on sponsors of the recent killings in the state saying they would no longer restrict their activities to foot soldiers hired by rich cattle owners to wreak havoc on the state.

The youth, under the aegis of Tiv Youth Organization, TYO, also resolved to reject the APC if the party insists on fielding Buhari as its Presidential candidate in next year’s general elections.

Briefing the press on their 18 point resolution, President General, TYO, Mr. Timothy Hembaor told journalists in Makurdi Buhari had failed to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerian citizens and thus has lost the right to govern the country.

Hembaor condemned the prolonged attempts by mercenaries masquerading as herdsmen to invade Tivland and other parts of the Benue Valley and traced the development to a deliberate expansionist campaign by the Fulani, and vowed that Tiv youth would resist the campaign with the last drop of their blood.

Lamenting the failure of the federal government to arrest and prosecute leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who had openly boasted about their plans to attack Tivland, the TYO president said it had become incumbent on the youth of Tivland to protect their homeland and preserve it for generations yet unborn.

Hembaor also announced a boycott of the sale and consumption of Fulani beef and dairy products, saying “It shall henceforth be considered an unpatriotic act, one bordering on outright sabotage, for any Tiv man, woman or child to consume beef or fresh milk (Nunu), for these are economic activities which have an end-value in directly contributing to the Fulani war effort against the Tiv”.

Going down memory lane, tgexTYO President said it was preposterous that the Fulani were currently claiming to be the original inhabitants of the Benue Valley, pointing out that the narrative was not supported by any historical account.

The Tiv youth expressed their total support for the anti open grazing law enacted by the state last year and emphasized that no part of Benue state would be converted for grazing colonies, saying colonies were a ploy to enable the Fulani pursue their expansionist agenda.

“We call on President Buhari to respect the oath of his office and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, both in content and spirit and sincerely intervene now and halt the killings of the Tiv people by his kinsmen militia.

“If he does not quickly, sincerely and visibly intervene, there shall soon be a most ugly, a most ferocious, a most horrible and a most bloody war, because the Tiv people are capable of defending themselves against any force especially whrn bothering on threats to their existence and occupation of our ancestral dwellings.

They youths call on the Federal Government to direct troops under exercise Ayem A Kpatema to strictly adhere to professional conduct and put an immediate stop to the daily attacks, wanton killings and maiming of innocent, harmless, defenseless and law abiding Tiv people of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

They also warned the APC against featuring President Muhammadu Buhari as the presidential flag bearer of the party in the 2019 presidential election saying if the party insists on featuring him “we will implore the entire Tiv nation and its friends as well as all men of goodwill who are against this horrendous genocide and indeed all well meaning Nigerians to vote against President Buhari”.