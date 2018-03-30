DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

An umbrella organization of Tiv Youths, Tiv Youths Organization, TYO, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari to shun every temptation of declaring a state of emergency in Benue state.

They said any attempt to do that will be risking throwing the country into a second civil war.

The youths were reacting to the call by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency ion Benue and Taraba States and published in The Sun Newspaper of Saturday, 24th March, 2018.

In an interview published by the above publication, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, as usual, called on President Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Benue and Taraba states following the insecurity in the states.

“This call cannot be taken for granted for we all know where it is coming from and the group is speaking the mind of the federal government of Nigeria, led by their kinsman.

The Youths said it is no longer news that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore is a Fulani terrorist organization, being sponsored by the government of President Mohammadu Buhari to unleash terror on Nigerians, particularly on parts of the country that the Fulani could not conquer during the 1804 Jihad.

“Both the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have been encouraged and given specific instructions through a coordinated sponsorship to concentrate heavily on the Benue Valley to make sure that they carry out ethnic cleansing.

“Their activities are being supervised by Nigeria’s President who is their patron and his cohorts to make sure that the valley is completely occupied by the Fulani and their cattle with the backing of federal troops called Exercise Ayem Akpatuma.

“With these facts in mind, we call on President Buhari to once and for all live above board and shun the temptation of throwing the country into a lawless state and calamity.

“It is our position that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore’s call for the declaration of state of emergency in Benue and Taraba States is only a show of arrogance and impunity from the terrorist group that is enjoying state patronage and protection.

The youths insisted that the government and the good people of Benue and Taraba States have not breached any portion or section of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria that warrants such action against them.

“The two states are peaceful, apart from the ethnic cleansing being implemented against them by those calling for the declaration of a state of emergency.

“A declaration of a state of emergency in Benue and Taraba States on the directives of those who are carrying out pogrom in the states will be a direct invitation for another civil war because we will resist its enforcement.

“No doubt this shall lead to a state of lawlessness and anarchy in the land as we shall form a deadly insurgency group that the country has never seen.

In a press release signed by its President, Comrade Timothy Hembaor, and made available to 247ureports in Makurdi, the TYO President, said the organization has also aligned itself completely with General T .Y Danjuma’s comments on the despicable role being played by the Nigeria Army and his call on Nigerians to defend themselves.

He stated that General Danjuma’s position that Nigeria Armed Forces is not neutral has confirmed our earlier position that the federal troops are leading Fulani armed herdsmen in war against other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

“We thank the General for exhibiting patriotism and love for fellow Nigerians and we equally call on all stakeholders in the Nigerian Project to let the world know where they stand on the herdsmen killings of Nigerians”, he said.