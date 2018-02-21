DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The expected players, godfathers, praise singers and would-be aspirants in the upcoming presidential elections of February 16, 2019, have begun their game of musical chairs similar to was obtainable four years ago when Bola Tinubu held sway of the political ongoings within South West and within the then infant All Progressive Congress [APC]. General Mohammadu Buhari then was only a would-be aspirant, and Bola Tinubu, the godfather.

But the dynamic quick changed following the victory at the presidential polls. Bola Tinubu – who had singlehandedly propped the aspirant Buhari into the candidate Buhari – was quickly relegated to irrelevancy in the affairs of the Presidency. Buhari transformed into belonging to nobody and belonging to everybody. From the onset, Tinubu’s fate became sealed.

But the recent warmth displayed by President Buhari towards Bola Tinubu signals what seems a departure for the previous cold treatment meted to Bola Tinubu. Keen observers understand the turnaround to come due to the nearing presidential polls. “The President needs Tinubu”.

It is to this extent that 247ureports.com gathered through competent sources that the President reached out to Bola Tinubu with promises, pledges and ‘bigboy’ goodies – in return for his assistance – to help him “clean house” in the APC and “ready him” for the presidential polls. Our source revealed that Bola Tinubu was given major concessions equivalent to oil blocks. And, in return, Bola Tinubu agreed on face value to ride again with Buhari – let bygones be bygones.

Interestingly, our source who claims firsthand knowledge of the goings-on within the Tinubu camp reveals that Bola Tinubu remains livid and unhappy with President Buhari and his cabal. Our source claims Tinubu remains determined to work towards undermining the candidacy of President Buhari against 2019. The source cites private conversations of Tinubu with APC stakeholders and leaders in the South West region as the primary source of Tinubu’s mind frame. “Senator Tinubu, his wife, recently spoke Bola Tinubu’s mind” said the source who also pointed to former President Obasanjo’s public statement concerning Tinubu – where he called out Tinubu to come out and say publicly what he says privately.

Our source pointed to the gang up against Bola Tinubu’s candidate in recent Ondo State gubernatorial elections as the most hurting to Bola Tinubu – who the source claims has vowed to take revenge when the time comes. “Tinubu is waiting at the goal post”.

247ureports.com understands from confidential discussions with ranking members of the APC in the South West that the leader of the APC in Nigeria and particularly, the Southern Nigeria remains Bola Tinubu. The members acknowledge however that the Buhari led cabal had made frontal undisguised attempts at grabbing the influence and power previously wielded by Bola Tinubu away from him through the use of Federal Ministers [of South West extraction] and South West Governors who had switched loyalty from Tinubu to Buhari. But it failed.

With 2019 approaching, and with the questionable level of performance by the Buhari administration, the anticipated candidacy of President Buhari needs all the help it can get. Our source points that Tinubu believes he has Buhari where he wants him. The reconciliation effort embarked by Tinubu through the President’s urging is seen as mission impossible by the Tinubu camp. “Tinubu knows it” but has little choice but to play along – until the party primary election.

“Tinubu’s trap is waiting for Buhari at the party primary”.

Our source states that Tinubu has put the machinery in place to ensure no automatic tickets are given by the APC against 2019. In addition, Tinubu has publicly stated he supports an openly contested party primary. He has also managed to convince the entire south west APC governors to remain mute on endorsing the candidateship of Buhari – except the Governor Amosun of Ogun State who recently endorsed the Buhari candidacy.

Available information suggests that Tinubu may have begun talking to likely aspirants for the presidential tickets. Names such as the Governor of Sokoto, Malam Tambuwal, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dogara, and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso amongst others have been mentioned as having sought the attention of Tinubu. 247ureports.com is not certain the extent Tinubu may have reached in selected and/or deciding on a choice aspirant.

“Tinubu can smell Buhari’s desperation”