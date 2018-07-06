DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Timi Frank Lauds Judiciary, Says Saraki Vindicated

The immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has lauded the performance of the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court judges who upheld the appeal of the Senate President Bukola Saraki, regarding the Code of Conduct Tribunal case.

Nigeria’s Supreme Court in a landmark ruling on Friday morning had discharged Senate President Saraki, freeing him of all corruption charges brought against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) by the APC led Federal Government.

The apex court in its ruling delivered by Justice Centus Nweze held that the decision of the Court of Appeal holding that a prima facie case was made against Saraki is “the juridical equivalent of a forensic somersault and the court cannot lend its support to a caricature of justice. Judgement of the Court of Appeal is hereby vacated and in its place an order that Saraki is hereby discharged and his appeal allowed.”

Reacting to the judgement, Frank in a statement said the saying that “a lie may go on for twenty years but truth will appear one day” has come to play, adding that God of justice has put “enemies of justice to shame.”

According to Frank, it has now been proved beyond reasonable doubt that the manufactured CCT case was a complete withch-hunt against the person Saraki.

While thanking the judiciary for not allow itself to be used against Saraki, Frank said the judgement will make the Senate President to concentrate on the job he was elected to do.

“All the antics of the presidency and some APC leaders have finally come to an end. They did everything possible to bring down Saraki as Senate President but God did not allow them. We thank the God of Justice and we hope that henceforth, people will learn not to fight the God’s anointed man.”

While congratulating Saraki, Frank also thanked all Nigerians, political leaders across board and majority of Senators for their prayers and supports for he Senate President while the case lasted.