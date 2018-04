DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Timaya Drops Official Video For ”Ah Blem Blem”

Timaya releases the visuals for his hit song ”Ah Blem Blem” which has caused a lot of frenzy on the part of both young and old people.

The track was produced by Micon Beatz, the video directed by Clarence Peters was shot at a prime location in Lagos, Nigeria.