Three Aspirants Step Down As PDP Primaries In Benue Commences

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Three out of the Seven Gubernatorial Aspirants contesting under the PDP have stepped down before the commencement of the primaries in Benue.

The Aspirants who include Dr Gabriel Tivlumun Nyitse, Mr Joe Iorapuu and Barrister Dave Iorhemba said they all stepped aside for the interest of the party.

Gabriel Nyitse said PDP needed to maintain its stronghold for a great come back in 2019.

He advised the party to always ensure they reward party faithfuls and advised that the party should not develop the culture of allowing aspirant’s dreams to be stopped half way.

According to him this was the second time he would step aside for his party for its wellbeing. “I had stepped down in 2014 and today in 2018, I am doing same. It is for our good”, he said.

Mr Dave Iorhemba and Joe Iorapuu said they were stepping down for the party’s decision to prevail.

He said he was stepping down for the sake of the young women and children in the state to be protected by a sole candidate of the party who would represent them rightly in the general election.

Earlier, Chief Bola Olu-Oju, Secretary of the electoral commission, for the PDP primaries in Benue welcomed all participants.

He informed that over 3,000 delegates wrre accredited for the exercise.

Olu-Oju assured that the electoral committee and all invoved would ensure a free and fair primaries was conducted for the interest of the party and country at large.

Our correspondent reports that four aspirants are still in the race. They include, incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom, Hon. John Tondo, Engr Felix Atume and Dr Paul Orhii.