May 24, 2018

Press Statement

Threats Against Wike: PDP Vows to Leave Nothing to Chance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the outburst by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government that it would have dragged in Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, but for his constitutional immunity, confirms the fears that government wants to silence the opposition.

PDP condemns in very strong terms, the further threats against Governor Wike by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who arrogantly dismissed the governor’s allegation that there was a plot by the Federal Government to kill him in a crowd.

It is shocking that instead of calling for an investigation into the serious revelation, the Federal Government resorted to siege mentality to scare the governor, ostensibly to cover up the severity of the allegation.

Nigerians will recall that the PDP had earlier raised the alarm over plots to harass, intimidate, implicate and orchestrate untoward situations like assassinations, unexplained accidents, inexplicable “armed robbery” attacks, high profile abduction and sudden disappearances of opposition leaders and members.

The PDP, therefore, invites all Nigerians and the international community to note this threat against Governor Wike, as well as the action and inaction of the APC-led Federal Government, as we are not prepared to leave anything to chance.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary