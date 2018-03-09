DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Threat From Kwara State Govt Against Me

It is has been brought to my attention that the Kwara State government

said it is looking for me over some issues pertaining to the

activities of Kwara Must Change.

Mr Tunji Buhari, All Progressive Congress (APC) State PRO made it

known today on Royal FM radio station in Ilorin, the Kwara State

capital.

The APC State PRO was responding to Kwara Must Change demand on the

Kwara State government to prosecute Director of Harmony Holdings

Limited Mr. Bayo Sanni, who has been indicted and found culpable in

some criminal behaviors by a resolution of the Kwara State House of

Assembly (KWHA).

The KWHA had found that Mr Sanni had abused his office and allocated

to himself, properties belong to Kwara State government without any

due process. The house of assembly also established that Mr. Sanni had

been receiving government money, such as rents, dues, charges and

others in his personal account, which is in gross violation of lay

down rules and regulation.

However, rather than recommend among others, the prosecution of Mr

Sanni for his alleged acts of criminality, the KWHA simply ordered the

culprit to pay back N20million for a land he unlawfully acquired, a

development strongly condemned by Kwara Must Change.

In the process of trying to defend Mr Sanni and exonerating him of any

wrong doing against the KWHA resolution, the APC state PRO revealed

that the state government is looking for Abdulrazaq O Hamzat for

misleading the public in connivance with Sahara Reporters.

It is on this basis that i am asking, why is the Kwara State

government looking for me, if indeed they are looking for me? For what

purpose and to what end? Is the APC PRO saying we cannot make demands

from government to prosecute an alleged criminal who stolen assets

and resources belonging to the people of Kwara?

While i understand that people like Mr Buhari may have benefited from

this racket, I do not expect him to come on air to brag about their

acts of criminality, I expected him to be humble and cover his face in

shame. While I would also have ignored the baseless threat against me

coming from him, I am reminded that the same man was one of those

accused of masterminding the kidnap and dehumanization of one of our

comrade, who was kidnapped at the Kwara State High Court few months

ago in a case involving the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Sahara

Reporters. I am therefore bringing this to public knowledge for the

records, without fear whatsoever.

Let me make it pointedly clear, that I am not in anyway scared of the

threat of arrest by Mr Buhari, who has now become the spokesman of the

alleged criminal that stole Kwara State dry. As a matter of fact, this

threat is the antidote needed to propel me and my comrades into more

action, in ensuring social justice in Kwara State.

I reiterate, on behave of Kwara Must Change, that Mr Bayo Sanni must

be prosecuted for his mindless abuse of office and should the

government fail to act right, the people would take it upon themselves

to force an action.

Thanks

Abdulrazaq O Hamzat

Kwara Must Change