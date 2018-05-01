In December 2017, Robo Michael used the Nigerian military to force its way into the Bori secretariat of MOSOP to hold a meeting. On the other hand, Belema Oil continues to bribe locals actors to support its bid for the Ogoni oil block.If a company will invite military tanks to hold a business meeting, what will be its response to a halt in production from community unrest? Your guess can be as good as mine.

While the Nigerian government is quite knowledgeable about the corruption and violations that has characterized the guest of indigenous firms to resume oil mining in Ogoni, no investigations have been commissioned into the activities of Belema Oil and Robo Michael, two Nigerian firms that have acted extremely dirty and irresponsibly in the Ogoni oil resumption saga.

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has repeatedly denounced the conduct of Nigeria on the Ogoni issue. Indeed, Nigeria has never taken the rights of the Ogoni people into consideration. It is appalling that Nigeria has shown this much disdain for civil rights. It is indeed shameful that after taken away over $81billion worth of oil from Ogoni in about 30 years, Nigeria consciencelessly rolls out state security forces against a simple demand for civil rights. Nigeria has corruptly shared Ogoni”s resources among its unproductive states but will consider the demand for s state from the Ogonis as unworthy, it wants to continuously deplete the status of the Ogonis and abuse her resources.

Very recently, our country, Nigeria, has taken a decision to build a cemetery and prison in Ogoniland. Ostensibly, Nigeria knows that attempts to resume oil production in Ogoni will be resisted and the government could have decided on a cemetery for mass graves where protestors will be buried and prisons that will be her torture centers. But as Ken Saro-Wiwa would say, “Silence would be treason”. No matter the level of persecution, intimidation and attempts to subvert our genuine demands for self determination within the federal republic of Nigeria, we will never stop speaking out. We have been subjected to the most inhuman treatment by our own government, treated even worse than slaves and criminals in our own country but we want the world to hear us: Nigeria is at it again, attempting to resume oil production in Ogoni without proper consultations with the people and we know that as they will always do, their military is about to kill us massively again. The Ogoni people must chose to continuously stand against this abuse and be ready to repeat the unprecedented feat of January 4, 1993 when over 300,000 people matched on the streets of Bori for civil rights. Then, we were about 500,000 people, today, we are over 1,200,000 and we must stand out to decide our own future.

We are Ogonis, a distinct ethnic group in Nigeria, richly endowed and we must function within Nigeria as Ogoni people. Our political rights to self determination cannot be compromised and we demand that right now!