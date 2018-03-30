DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Sevilla vs Bayern Munchen:

After previewing two of this season’s UCL Quarter Final ties in the first four parts of this series, it is expedient we continue with this 5th part where we take a look at the tie between relative UCL Quarter final novices, Sevilla and their veteran opponents Bayern Munchen.

Sevilla qualified for this year’s Quarter final (their first in 60 years) by brilliantly eliminating Manchester United while Bayern are in their seventh consecutive Quarter final after seeing off Besiktas 8-1 on aggregate.

It is worthy to note that although these two teams have never met in the UCL, they have a rich amount of experience against opponents from each other’s country. Sevilla has a record of 3 wins and 2 losses against German opponents in two-legged knockout ties while Bayern holds a record of 9 wins and 10 losses in similar nature of ties against Spanish opponents.

Considering the fact that Sevilla who are unbeaten at home this season have been unbeaten in their last 11 home games against German clubs, Bayern will have to do a lot if they are to leave Spain with a win bearing in mind that they’ve lost their last five away games against La Liga sides in this competition.

Bayern having lost to Real Madrid at this stage last season ending their run of 6 consecutive UCL Quarter final victories will be looking to put themselves in a favorable position for the Semis by winning at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain while Sevilla will be hoping for a type of win that will be enough to cushion the effect of any result they get at the dungeon-like Allianz Arena in a week time thereby seeing them through to the Semis.

Before concluding on what this tie is likely to produce, we will look at the current form of both sides in the next part of this series….

To be continued…