DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

The Road To Kiev: Fixture By Fixture Analysis Of The Champions League Quarter Finals (Part 2) – Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Real Madrid vs Juventus (Cont’d):

–

After taking a peep into the history behind this fixture in the first part, we march forward in this part by looking at the current form of both teams and their chances of advancing to the next round.

Real Madrid have won 4 and lost just 1 of their last five La Liga encounters and currently sit 3rd on the log with 60 points while Juventus on the otherhand have the same amount of wins and draw in their last five Serie A fixture but sit 1st on their log with 75 points.

Both teams have played 8 matches in the Champions League this season with Madrid having 6wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat to Juventus’ 4 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat. They both finished second in the group stage behind Tottenham and Barcelona respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unsurprisingly Real’s top scorer for the season with 36 goals while Gonzalo Higuain tops Juventus’ scorers chat with 20 goals thus far.

Real Madrid will be hoping to consolidate on their 2nd round win over the in-form PSG while Juventus will look to continue soaring after they went past the same Tottenham that defeated Madrid in the group stage.

Comparing the figures of these two teams for this season, one might be tempted to to give the match to Madrid but this is the Champions League Quarter final where no team is an underdog. It is with this in mind that I ask the question, Who will grace the semi final between this two clubs? Only time can tell but who knows, there might be another Octopus Paul out there who can correctly predict the result of this match. So, Who Do You Think Will Win?

Drop your comments in the space below

Don’t forget to join us in the Part 3 of this series as we will be looking at the history behind the Barcelona and As Roma fixture.