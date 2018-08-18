DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Reason Behind APGA Success In Enugu State

Barr Ken Ikeh, chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance, Enugu state,

yesterday said the success story of the party in the state was a

result of wider consultations and avoiding mistakes of the past.

Ikeh, who spoke in Enugu, said the party embarked on grass-roots

mobilisation of members since he assumed office, noting that APGA ‘has

a brighter future in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections’.

According to him, “Together with various strata of the party leaders,

we have consulted almost all persons from Enugu state who had flown

the flag of APGA at elections. Therefore it is now a fellowship of

great minds. The bits and pieces of their experiences guided our

actions and led to what you see today. Among our secrets is being

aware of the past and our efforts to avoid similar pitfalls.”

He commended the national chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye, as

well as its national leader Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra state for

their commitments towards making the party great.

Ikeh expressed joy that the people of southeast had realised that APGA

remained the best platform for them to negotiate at the federal level.

In his words, “This informs people’s view that APGA should be the

right platform for the people Enugu state and indeed the southeast in

the 2019 general elections. Our doors are open.”