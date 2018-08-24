DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Government Of Imo State

Press Release

The Local Government Election & Restriction Of Movements

This is to inform the general public and Imo people in particular that following the Local Government election that will be Conducted in the State on Saturday, August 25, 2018 (tomorrow) there will be restriction of movements between 8 O’clock in the morning and 5 O’clock in the evening.

The Local Government election apart from taking place in the twenty-seven (27) Local Governments in the State for the purpose of electing the Council Chairmen, the exercise will also take place in the 645 autonomous communities for the sake of electing the Councillors.

In line with the vision of Governor Rochas Okorocha and policy of the Rescue Mission Government in the State to take government to the grassroot and ensure swift development, the government decided to allow the autonomous communities to elect one Councillor each and the Councillors will be the bridge between the government at all levels in the State and the communities involved. And indeed, this lofty development had followed a law to that effect, enacted by the State House of Assembly.

The general public and moreover Imo people are urged to take cognizance of the period the restriction would last and act accordingly, bearing in mind the importance the government attaches to the Local Government election.

The governor regrets any inconvenience the restriction might cause.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor