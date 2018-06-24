DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Father Emir of Qatar Confirming Meeting between His Son and Jared Kushner

On Saturday, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani hosted Iftar banquet for the members of the ruling family. Sheikh Hamad confirmed that his son Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and several senior Qatari officials met with Kushner family and some influential American lobbyists few months ago and after the Qatar blockade to find out a middle ground to put an end to the unnecessary hostilities and sanctions, an informed source revealed. Sheikh also disclosed that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, attended the meeting in person.

Last year Charles Kushner had a meeting with Qatar’s finance minister, Ali Sharif Al Emadi, which did not end well for Kushner who called for financing for the troubled tower in New York City. Many American journals reported that as a consequence of this unsuccessful business meeting Qatar blockade led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and backed with Jared Kushner took place a month later.

However, on April 10, 2018 the Emir of Qatar and President Trump had a friendly meeting in Washington. A week later, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met the Saudi foreign minister, Adel Al-Jubeir in Riyadh and told him to end the dispute over Qatar, “Enough is enough.”

Later on, The New York Times revealed that Qatar government and Kushner reached to a financial deal which shows behind-the-scene of U.S. recent policy toward Qatar. It seems that the meeting between the Emir of Qarar and Kushner that Sheikh Hamad referred to in his Iftar banquet was the changing point in US-Qatar relation.

Few days ago, Charles Kushner declared his controversial meeting with the Qatari finance minister was “a wrong thing to do,” and said he would decline such meetings in the future. This statement is just misleading as the Father Emir revealed the recent meeting between his son and Kushner family.

Jared Kushner was the key player for the April meeting between Emir of Qatar and Donald Trump. It is blatantly obvious that Trump is aware of the political activities of his son-in-law in Qatar. Now, the question is that how far Mr. President is aware that Jared Kushner is abusing his White House role for business interest and personal gain. Robert Muller or Michael Avenatti may provide some new facts in near future to tell us what happened during the meeting between Jared Kushner and Sheikh Tamim.

