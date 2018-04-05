DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Evil Of Monopoly: NEPA, PHCN OR EEDC (Which Ever Name U Choose) Is A Threat To Our Economic And Social Life – By E.E.Obiahu ESQ

PREAMBLE: Who can successfully talk about MONOPOLY without mentioning NEPA? If there is, such person must be joking. Electricity plays a very pivotal role in the socioeconomic and technological development of every nation. Despite the critical role of the power sector, electricity distribution has been problematic and a great challenge to both Govt. and the good people of Nigeria.

NEPA OF YESTERDAY: NEPA ACT 1972 is not only autocratic but actually were in my own opinion our problems with electricity started. The Act (Decree) was very wicked when it monopolized power supply. It stated that the monopoly of all commercial electric power supply shall be enjoyed by NEPA to the exclusion of all other organizations.

Section 12 deals with “continuity of supply “. The Authority shal maintain continuity of supply of electricity as required by the Act provided that the authority shall HAVE THE RIGHT TO SUSPEND THE SUPLY OF ELECTRICITY FOR SUCH PERIOD AS MAY BE NECESSARY FOR CARRYING OUT INSPECTION, TEST, REPAIR OR MAKING NEW CONNECTIONS (emphasis mine)

COULD THIS BE THE REASON I HAVE NOT SEEN LIGHT FOR THREE MONTHS NOW?

NEPA OF TODAY: electricity generation in Nigeria was monopolized until 2005when NEPA ACT was repealed to form PHCN. One may be forced to think that the repeal and the subsequent privatization of PHCN will yield more fruit than what we use to know, little did we know that we jumped from fry pan to fire. WHAT AN IRONY?

In the time past, majority of persons including me attributed the poor power supply to government control and neglect (though it was part of it). But now that NEPA is being privatized, what is the root cause of the epileptic power supply?

WE RESERVE THE ANSWER FOR OUR NEXT POST.

NEPA OPERATION AT A GLANCE:

1) NEPA brings bills for consumers without power or commensurate power supply

2) NEPA hike the price of Bill purportedly utilize by consumers without any authority to question it.

3) NEPA cease your light for months without due notifications and you never and can never sue them to court

4) NEPA expects you to pay for your damaged transformers and still collect monthly bills as of right.

NOTE:

NEPA MEANS==NEVER EXPECT POWER ALWAYS

PHCN MEANE==PLEASE HOLD A CANDLE NOW.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: when will all these monopoly end? No stakeholder(s)is/are talking. It is only students that normally organize for protest which normally yield less or no fruit and at the same time land them in police cell.

Do we really think it’s their right to maltreat and intimidate us the consumers?

I SAID ENOUGH OF ALL THESE NEPA RUBBISH. I am calling on all well-meaning Nigerians especially the youths to rise up against NEPA. Let us ask some necessary questions before we turn to slave in their hands.

LONG LIVE NIGERIA MY DEAR COUNTRY!

LONG LIVE E. E. OBIAHU AND OTHERS WHO CAN STAND UP TO SAY NO TO NEPA AND THEIR INTIMIDATION.

TOGETHER WE CAN MAKE A NIGERIA OF OUR DREAM. I LOVE YOU ALL FOR READING.