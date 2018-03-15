DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“Nothing is so foolish, they say, as for a man to stand for office and woo the crowd to win its vote, buy its support with presents, court the applause of all those fools and feel self-satisfied when they cry their approval, and then in his hour of triumph to be carried round like an effigy for the public to stare at, and end up cast in bronze to stand in the market place” – Desiderius Erasmus

Anything bad has its own good. It has its advantages. The advantage to A might be disadvantage to B. But there’s a general good and advantage to everyone in any situation.

Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidency has its advantage.

If Buhari was not President in a civilian setting, we would have continued to hold Bola Ahmed Tinubu in high esteem. But with Buhari, Tinubu has been completely demystified, so demystified that he had to start writing letters to voice out his frustration to his party Chairman. This is Tinubu that never wrote a single letter as a Governor, despite his allocation held back.

His title of National Leader has been stripped off him and made just a siddon look party member. They add National Leader to his title whenever they want to mock him by making him feel relevant, whereas he has lost it in the scheme of things. His own political son, Babatunde Raji Fashola was turned against him till date. In Lagos, he struggles to hold the ace because Governor Akinwunmi Ambode remains loyal. It’s only a matter of time before Ambode will cut his own rope like we say in Naija and pull the rug off his feet. Wait till Buhari wins election for second term through the gullibility of Nigerians and Tinubu may just commit suicide.

If not Buhari’s Presidency, the Bourdillion would have been Mecca by now as election comes close, with political heavyweights going there to seek support for his governorship and Presidential ambition. If in doubt, let me drive you past his house this minute and see if things are the same like 2014/2015. His wife that he sent to the Senate was silenced with bully by Dino Melaye and till date, her voice is lost. El Rufai is now the new Kingmaker.

There’s no doubt that in few months time, Tinubu will be patronized by the opposition to support them against Buhari and that will either be his bounce back to political power or his suicide mission. I’m not talking of political suicide but real suicide by drinking either sniper or angle 90 or shooting himself with a gun out of frustration. That’s what great Yorubas like the Aare Ona Kakanfo do when they lose a battle. Tinubu must follow suit. This is not hate speech. It’s his destiny. He’s the political leader of Yoruba race at the moment, not Olusegun Obasanjo who craves for unnecessary irrelevance that died with his third term ambition.

From Edo to Ondo, Tinubu was demystified. Buhari is wicked. He didn’t use his office as President to rub potopoto on Tinubu, but sent his boys like El Rufai and Oyegun to relegate him. This demystification erased every greatness that people alluded to him and made the compare him to Obafemi Awolowo. Now Awolowo’s place as the unrivaled and indisputable immortal leader of the Yoruba race has been sealed and no one ever will be compared to him again.

Take it or leave it, but 2019 election will mark the final political death of Tinubu, if he fails to align well. The Jagaban of the universe has been caged by the very zoo keeper that he trained. What a way to end a political career that seemed informidable for 30 years plus. What a way to demystify a man who turned ordinary boys to men, followers to super leaders and built an impregnable wall around his empire but took three years to crumble it like a pack of card. I fear that the plan to disgrace him by demystifying his political prowess was planned long ago and perfectly executed by the planners in this time.

Who else is a victim of this other than Baba himself?

Buhari was a tin god in the entire North. His campaign posters associated with an aspirant was capable of sweeping the polls for the candidate.

His immortality as Nigeria most prominent non corrupt and most disciplined Head of State was sealed. His War Against Indiscipline was more popular than the EFCC founded by Obasanjo. All that was needed to seal his immortal place in Nigeria and anti corruption martyrdom in the North and Nigeria was just for him to die and his place was assured.

But the celestial entities hate to share immortality with anyone. They jealously guard the status and like the three witches in Macbeth, they are ready to look into a man’s cauldron and call his future forward; forward, just to fail by his own hands and die by his own swords.

And so they did to Buhari.

They will never share their glory with anyone, worst of all, a descendant of the killer herdsmen, a python dancer and butcher of the Igbo race in disguise of stopping the peaceful IPOB.

They set to work. They twisted our brains. We unknowingly danced along to their beats and incantation. Without much ado, they made him President in the spiritual real and used us mere mortals to confirm their deeds.

For Buhari who would have had one of the best epitaphs like Awolowo, his dirge song is already songs of woe. He can’t change it. From the North to the South, West to North, the story is the same. His unenviable place in destiny is cemented and not another hundred years of reversal can erase it.

By his hands, families have lost lives, lives that can never be brought back. By his policies, marriages have scattered due to loss of jobs, as husbands are unable to provide for their homes, leading to temptation on wives, who cheated and tore home asunder. The children from those broken homes are eternal memory that a descendant of Uthman Dan Fodio strutted our earth and wrought pains, woes, misery and damnation.

His coming was a political Jihad that tore us apart, cut the ropes that held us together for years, built a gulf in between us, burnt bridges that reminded us of our united existence and forever put a dagger in our hearts, pulling it out before our very eyes. The tears will never go and the pains will never heal. Not even time will heal it. We will take it to the grave and show to the creator as evidence that we must not be pushed into hell fire again, no matter our sins on earth, as Buhari, his creation, had already punished us enough.

If Buhari was never a President of this era, we would have cursed ourselves for missing the chance to rid corruption in Nigeria and enthrone discipline in the civil service. We would have mourned a man who should have turned Nigeria to the next Singapore. But No, the reverse is the case.

Buhari has demystified himself. He has not only demystified himself, embarrassed his generations but also confers on General Tunde Idiagbon the status of hero, who is now seen as the brain behind his first coming as military Head of State

Now, no one wants to see him. The Benue State that he closed down during campaign as a common aspirant shut their doors against him when he came visiting, with no soul coming to welcome him. When he needed them the most to confirm his popularity, they deserted him.

He must now know that the Villa has blinded him to the misery he’s putting the people through. Under him, corruption has grown worse. Under him, civil servants are still Indiscipline and looting our funds.

It took Secret Reporters whistle-blowing platform to expose Ibrahim Musa Tumsah as a civil servant who is richer than four Northern Governors and an incorruptible Okoi Obono-obla to get him investigated and suspended from the workforce while his brother who’s part of the huge fraud still sits as PINE Chairman.

Buhari did not just expose himself but also eroded every credibility we ever attached to him. His name which was supposed to open doors for his children children till the hundredth generation will now close door for them. His son’s extravagant life of bike riding, having accident with it and wasting Nigeria’s money to treat him abroad will be a reference point to anybody from that family.

Sadly enough, Nigerians will forever hate anyone who bears Buhari and anyone who hails from Daura. Anyone among them that contest for National election may have himself stoned. That is how far Buhari demystified himself. In local parlance, he use him own hand take kill himself.

Weep not Nigerians, there’s good from this bad. If it never happened, the North would have created a holiday for him, organized annual symposiums, hero worship him and spend millions every year in remembrance of Nigeria’s most righteous man who we never allowed to rule us in a democratic setting. We have saved ourselves the millions that would have been wasted celebrating an unsung supposed anti corruption hero. Most of us, we have proved to the North by Buhari’s demystification that there’s no righteous man among the political class in Nigeria. No not one!

The veil of the two recent most revered political icons from the North and South West were demystified and torn open publicly in less than three years, an act that PDP could not do in 16 years.

Of a truth, the gods must be crazy, crazy with jealousy. No one must contend his fate, for in their hands it lays. No one must overshoot his shot for before their feet, they decide if it’s a goal or over the bar.

Let the historians begin their work and pen down how two great men of virtue fell from the Olympian heights of reverence to the abyss of disdain.

And like Adenuga Super Story will say…

Truly, we are nothing but pencils in the hands of the creator.

These little things matter…

Fejiro Oliver is Editor In Chief of Secrets Reporters News, Investigative Journalist, Media Consultant and Human Rights Activist can be reached on +2348022050733 (SMS ONLY) or secretsreporters@gmail.com. Engage him on twitter on @fejirooliver86.