DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Thanks To 247ureports: Kano Urology Gets New Instruments, Facelift

–

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Sequel to a report by 247ureports.com on Saturday 13th of January 2018 titled Exposing the Dilapidated state of Kano Urology Hospital, it will interest our esteemed readers to know that the write up has made a great impact after the message got to the concerned authorities.

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Executive Secretary Kano State Hospital Management Board Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa mobilized his Directors Monday the 15th of January (two days after the report) and visited the hospital on assessment visit where he spent the whole day during which Dr. Aminu vehemently expressed his displeasure over the development and gave a directive for immediate action to be taken.

In an interview with Dr. Aminu after his visit, he admitted that most of the state owned hospitals have suffered neglect from previous governments but that his excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has so far succeeded in renovating over 12 secondary health care Centers and over one hundred primary health care centers since his assumption into office.

Aminu decried nonchalant attitude of some workers, as well as poor maintenance describing it as some of the main reasons why things are left the way they were as the State government is doing its possible best to see that the state health sector is given best attention.

“as soon as my attention was drawn to the report, I assembled my team of directors and went to the hospitals where we saw things for ourselves, yes we saw some of those things and I have ordered for the immediate replacement of those rusty equipments, fixing of exposed electric wires, replacement of bed sheets and pillow case, mattress were necessary, carpentry work as well as the toilets“

“Government would not allow such in any of its hospitals as his Excellency Ganduje has earmarked huge amount of money in the 2018 budget for the renovation and rehabilitation of some of the state hospitals and we would do our best to see that staffs working in such facilities adopt maintenance attitude to compliment the state government’s effort at providing good health care delivery system to the people of the state”

To confirm the words of Dr. Aminu, another visit was paid to the hospital during which a great level of improvement was recorded as a group of electricians were seen working on the electrical aspect of the hospital as most of the naked wires have been taken care of, new dustbin baskets provide in the words, new Galipot and dressing sets, sterilizers, drugs worth 3 million in the pharmacy, renovated staff toilet and staff offices which got new curtains and some other touches, evacuation of the heap of refuse within the facility by Kano State Refuse Management officials, sixteen General Ward toilets under going face lift while one from the Amenity Ward has been completed nineteen others to follow suit.

See below for the old pictures of the Urology center

– See below for the new pictures of the Urology center

–

Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad Sani Chief Medical Officer Abubakar Iman Urology who who took 247ureports round the hospital expressed delight over the ongoing facelift, replacement and supply of needed instruments in the hospital.

“the recent report has served as an eye opener for us to meet up with our responsibilities, and correct some of our lapses although I do not agree with it hundred percent. The hospital is ten years old and in these period, no renovation has ever taken place except this time around that we are giving it some touches“

“to me, I think we deserve some credits for being able to maintain the facility for ten years without renovation. From the commencement of this renovation, we have spent over a million naira. You can see for yourself the new things and repairs and right now we are proceeding to the carpentry works on our doors and plumbing work of toilets and bathrooms“.

See below for the old video of the Urology center

–

See below for the new video of the Urology center

Mukhtar stressed that the management would hence forth strengthen and enforce it’s supervision exercise each day at different hours to ensure that staffs report to duty on time, remain at their various posts and take good care of equipments under their custody. He said the check list provided for supervision would be used to fish out staffs who are not meeting up to their responsibilities and help in taking appropriate measures.

He called for the expansion of the hospital to enable it meet up to the growing number of patients and new department such as the physiotherapy department, upgraded laboratory to carry out latest tests that are presently not been carried out at the facility, completion of the staff quarters and laundry abandoned for long and the need for the state government to assist as a matter of urgency with a fence to address the porous nature of the facility from the front side and a modern Gate, landscaping and provision of a new ambulance and the present one has been over used and could not longer be relied on.

–

It is important at this juncture to stress that, 247ureports did not in any way intended to portray the Kano State Government in a bad light but as the mouthpiece of the people. The report was aimed at drawing the attention of the relevant authorities concerned and the aim of the writer has been achieved.