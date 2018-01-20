DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Tertiary Education, Tetfund & The Challenge Of Creative Funding

On January 1, 2018, the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede said that the exam body expects more than 2 million candidates to sit for 2018 UTME. Much as the number of candidates for the exam will boost the revenue profile of government; the worrying aspect of this information is that in the end, less than two hundred thousand (200,000) of the number that sat for the examination will be admitted into tertiary institutions in the country. The main reason for perennial low intake of candidates by tertiary institutions, has always been, lack of carrying infrastructure in the institutions; that is, the infrastructure the schools have in terms of absorbing large students, are simply below capacity.

Although, Tertiary Education Trust fund (TETfund) is through its intervention activities in tertiary institutions, trying to bridge this infrastructural gap, but its effort can be massively beneficial if creative deployment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) done. While TETfund has been funding tertiary institutions in the area of ICT; it has become imperative that emphasis is shifted to creative aspect of its deployment to solve the problem of Low Infrastructural Carrying Capacity (LICC) in the tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The urgent task before Dr Bichi Baffa, the executive secretary of TETfund, therefore, is to develop a template to creatively deploy ICT to solve the perennial problem of low infrastructural carrying capacity in Nigerian’s tertiary institutions. This writer feels that the way to go is smart ICT deployment. Through careful resetting to be ICT compliant, for instance, a university that admitted about five thousand (5000) students last year can admit more than hundred thousand (100,000) this year.