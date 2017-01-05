An Islamic Scholar and founder, Hizmet movement, Fethullah Gulen has sent a condolence message to the families of New Year’s Eve terrorist attact in an Istanbul Night club in Turkey.

Gulen in is condolence message also condemn in strong terms the attack that cost live of over forty people while several others were wounded prayed that God grant mercy and forgiveness to those who lost their lives.

In a statement released by Alliance for Shared Values (ASFV), an affiliate of Hizmet in Abuja yesterday, quoted Gulen saying, “I condemn, in the strongest terms, the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack in an Istanbul nightclub that cost the lives of at least three dozen people and wounded dozens more.

“I pray that God grant mercy and forgiveness to those who lost their lives during a time normally reserved for celebration, hope and renewal. I extend my condolences to their families and relatives and to people of Turkey and other nations who lost their citizens. I pray for the quick recovery of the wounded.

“I once again condemn all forms of terrorism, no matter what purpose the perpetrators believe it serves. I urge the Turkish authorities, with the support of the international community, to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“The attack finished a year of unspeakable tragedy for Turkey and the Turkish people. I pray that the new year brings comfort and peace instead of strife and war.

Fethullah Gülen is an Islamic scholar, preacher and social advocate, whose decades‐long commitment to education, interfaith dialogue and altruism has inspired millions in Turkey and around the world. Gülen is the honorary chairman of the Rumi Forum, Washington, DC and the Intercultural Dialogue Platform, Brussels, Belgium.