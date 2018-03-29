DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Tenure Extension: Retire From Politics, Frank Tells Oyegun

–

…Says APC should learn how to run party from PDP

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has urged his National Chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to “honourably resign his position to embrace farming in his home town instead of politics.”

Comrade Frank, while urging his party to learn how to run party administration from the main opposition People Democratic Party (PDP), also challenged APC NWC to tell the world if President Buhari is no longer the leader of APC.”

Recall that the APC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi had told newmen shortly after NEC meeting that the previous decision taken by NEC on tenure elongation still stand despite Buhari’s declaration.

Frank, who was reacting in a statement he signed on Thursday in Abuja, to President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection of tenure elongation for the current National Working Committee (NWC) and other executives at all levels, believe that Chief Oyegun’s tenure as the party’s National Chairman had done more damages than good to the ruling party.

He said: “I’m telling Chief Oyegun to retire now before he disgrace President Buhari because it is shameful and disgraceful for NWC to say Buhari is not the leader of the APC. This is a way of disgracing him before Nigerians and entire world that President has no say in his own party.

“I remember several times the party under Chief Oyegun could not hold meeting, not to talk of taking any decision because the President, who they claimed to be leader of the party then was not available. So, we want to know what has change now? When it is time to take decision in their favour, Buhari is the leader of APC but when the president took certain decision against Oyegun and his NWC, Buhari is no longer the leader. This is an embarrassment to the president.

“I expect our National Chairman and APC to go and learn how to run a ruling party from PDP. There is no crime in learning what you don’t know.”

The deputy spokesman, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari, for his opposition to what he described as illegality, saying, though Oyegun ought to have been fired long before now due to lack of respect for APC constitution and other impunity under his watch.

Frank, however declared that he will resign his position as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC at the expiration of his tenure to pave way for new leaders, saying “I will not be part of illegal tenure extension.”

According to the Bayelsa born politician, it was surprising that NWC under Chief John Oyegun that has failed to resolve one crisis out of many, rocking nearly all the state chapters of the governing party could ask for tenure extension.

Frank said he has no regret whatsoever for opposing Chief Oyegun style of leadership and laudably spoken against it ever since he discovered that such leader (Oyegun) lack capacity to lead a governing party.

He said had it been the presidency and other national leaders of APC listened to him when he was speaking against impunity and selfishness of Oyegun led-national excos, may be the crisis APC is going through would have been minimised.