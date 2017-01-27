There is presently palpable tension within the rank and file of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Our reporter gathered exclusively from a senior member of the party that the National Working Committee of APC led by Chief John Odigie Oyegun had planned to embark on a UK trip on Thursday January 26 to ascertain the true condition of the President but the trip was suddenly aborted due to yet to be revealed reasons.

The source said: “I don’t know why the trip was aborted but I was in the know that some NWC were to visit Mr. President in London today but it has been cancelled.

“As you can see some of the national officers of APC didn’t come to the party secretariat today. They were actually billed to visit the President,” the dependable source said.

Recalled that Nigerians have been apprehensive of the state of health of their President with his information handlers assuring the nation that there is no cause for alarm.

When our correspondent visited the party secretariat around 2pm on Friday, only the national chairman of the party was observed to be in his office with his vehicles parked at the usual place while other National officers’ whereabout were unknown even to the staff.

Meanwhile, staff of the party secretariat were also seen in bad mood due to a reported directive given to them to stop begging.

It was reported that the National Secretariat of the ruling party has been embarrassed by the continued begging attitude of its staff, the National leadership of APC held a discreet meeting on Thursday and a stern warning was issued to all staff to desist from the act of begging for financial assistance from visitors.