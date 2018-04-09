DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Tension In Anambra As Suspected Herdsmen Rape, Kill Widow

By Nedum Noble

A middle aged woman was at the weekend murdered by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Nteje, Oyi local government area of Anambra state.

The deceased, identified as a widow, was said to have been raped before being murdered in her farmland located within the area.

247ureports.com gathered that the news of the incident which reverberated the community as soon as the corpse was discovered, sparked off meetings among the elders in the area.

The traditional ruler of Nteje community, Igwe Rowland Odegbo, who confirmed the death, however

said the diseased was yet to be identified as an indigene of the community.

“The incident happened in a land belonging to our neighbors, Umuleri. That was where she was found, so we suspect that she may be from Umuleri or even Aguleri,” he said.

The monarch said the picture of the deceased has been taken round the community, but no one was able to identify her as one of their own.

He however revealed that the matter has been lodged at Otuocha police division.

A member of the community, who preferred anonymity, however insisted that the deceased was from Nteje and had just completed the burial rites of her husband in February.

“She had gone to her farm where her body was later discovered, and was also suspected to have been raped before being killed,” he said.

When contacted, the PPRO, Anambra State Police command, Princess Nkeiru Nwode, confirmed the incident, but said the death had nothing to do with herdsmen.

“I cannot tell you now if the suspect is Fulani or not because it is too early. We will let you people know about that at the appropriate time. You must know the issue is also sensitive and requires a lot of carefulness,” she said.

She however stated that one person has been arrested in connection to the matter, adding that investigation was still on.