Tension As Ayokunle Bars Elders From Using CAN Secretariat

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable

There are indications that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been torn to shreds over alleged dictatorship and of its President, Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle.

Already, Ayokunle was said to have ordered that members of the National Christian Elders Forum led by Solomon Asemota (SAN) and General T.Y. Danjuma should be barred from entering the premises of the National Christian Centre in Abuja for its meeting with church leaders in the country scheduled for Thursday May 10 2018.

The meeting is expected to review the state of the nation, especially the ongoing killing of Christians across the country and the continuous captivity of Leah Sharibu, the female student of Government and Science Technical College, Dapchi in Borno State, who is still in Boko Haram captivity.

Apart from Asemota, other members of NCEF include Gen. T. Y. Danjuma (retd), Prof. Joseph Otubu, Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro (retd), Archbishop Magnus Atilade, Dr. (Mrs) Kate Okpareke, Dr. Ayo Abifarin, Gen. Zamani Lekwot (rtd), Elder Moses Ihonde, Elder Nat Okoro and Elder Matthew Owojaiye.

Other members include Justice Kalajine Anigbogu (retd), Elder Shyngle Wigwe, DIG P. L. Dabup, Sir John W. Bagu, Dr. Saleh Hussaini, Elder Mike Orobator, Justice James Ogebe, JSC (retd), Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Debo Omotosho, Dame Priscilla Kuye, Dr. S. D. Gani, Mrs. Osaretin Demuren, Prof. Yussuf Turaki, Dr. Musa Asake and Pastor Bosun Emmanuel (Secretary).

Reacting to the clampdown on Christian elders, the National Secretary, Coalition of Christian Democrats (CoCD), Victor Olorunsogo, said the atrocities of Ayokunle, has left bitter pills in Christendom in Nigeria.

He said, “Why should CAN President who recently led nationwide protest against the killing of christians indulge in this ambiguous adventure? This attitude to us, is against the body of Christ. Is he afraid that the NCEF is opposed to his planned meeting with Buhari on May 11, even though the President has traveled for medical check up or it’s just a plan to kill them?”

Sources said that the CAN President had allegedly recruited over 30 police officers with an assurance from the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris that the meeting does not hold.

Efforts to get response of CAN officials to react to the allegation were not successful as their numbers were switched off.